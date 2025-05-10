I'm back with a huge update that takes PC Master Aim to the next level. Version 1.2 is here with major improvements across the board – better compatibility, slicker visuals, and a smoother experience!

Here’s what’s new in v1.2:

Universal Compatibility

PC Master Aim is now fully compatible with ALL games.

Thanks to a new forced topmost window algorithm, your crosshair will always stay on top, even above other overlay apps. Nothing gets in its way – guaranteed.

Complete GUI Overhaul

Buttons glow, animations feel alive, and every interaction is smoother. Your crosshair tool just got a premium makeover.

Animation

Spice up your aim with fully customizable crosshair animations!

Adjust speed and intensity to your liking – go subtle or go flashy, it’s all under your control.

Bug Fixes & Polish

Several bugs have been fixed, including the one where the crosshair would pulse when holding the Right Mouse Button with toggle selected on click – this shouldn’t happen, and now it doesn’t.

Page buttons also got a fluid animations – no more stiff or laggy clicks. It feels as smooth as it looks.