Patch notes for 0.2.36 below.

Boss Battle

New Boss – Rasha’s Ghost! Cursed to burn for eternity in a tomb in the desert, the ghost of the mad High Emperor Rasha is hosting an epic (and lethal) dance party, and you’re invited!

Rasha’s Ghost will reward you if you can beat him in a variety of dance-offs:

Win once: earn “Mad with Power” title and 1 Spirit Orb.

Win with 3 different factions: earn “Dancing Emperor” title and 3 Spirit Orbs.

Win with all 6 factions: earn “Ghost Buster” title and 1 Prismatic Spirit Orb, which grants 5 prismatic epic and/or legendary cards with at least 1 card being legendary!

You may have already noticed two new boss-related items in the shop: the disco-tastic Chaos Elemental – Boss and the Rasha’s Ghost profile picture by Alga.





The boss fight features the new song “Zurael” by Archaeologist. And in case you missed it, check out the new boss lore here!

New Board Game Set

Duelyst II: The Board Game is getting a new set of foil cards – more details at The Game Crafter.

Balance Changes

Lyonar

War Surge

[Old] Lyonar | Common | Spell | 2 | Give allied minions +1/+1.

[New] Lyonar | Common | Spell | 1 | Give allied minions +1/+1.

This is a nudge change to give Lyonar zoo and Crab decks a boost and encourage Lyonar players to move away from the tried and true Healyo archetype, even if for a short while. Most likely, it will be reverted in the next patch, so enjoy or hate it while it lasts.

Elyx Stormblade

[Old] Lyonar | Legendary | Minion | 7 | 7 / 7 | Provoke Opening Gambit: Give a unit Celerity this turn.

[New] Lyonar | Legendary | Minion | 6 | 7 / 7 | Provoke Allies can move an additional space.

Reverting Elyx to its old effect based on community feedback.

Songhai

Kaido Assassin

[Old] Songhai | Common | Minion | 2 | 2 / 3 | Backstab: 2.

[New] Songhai | Common | Minion | 1 | 1 / 3 | Backstab: 2.

With more cards getting released, Kaido fell out of favor as a 2-drop of choice for Songhai. This change should help it gain more of a killing edge in zoo decks.

Rhythmweaver

[Old] Songhai | Common | Minion | 1 | 2 / 1 | After this takes damage, draw a spell.

[New] Songhai | Common | Minion | 1 | 1 / 2 | After this takes damage, draw a spell.

This change should make Rhythmweaver stronger in zoo, where it is more likely to get health buffs, while not making much of a difference for other decks.

Thanks to EurasianJay for providing feedback and ideas!

Firewhirl

[Old] Songhai | Rare | Spell | 2 | Rotate units in a 3×3 area a quarter turn around the center space and deal 1 damage to them.

[New] Songhai | Rare | Spell | 2 | Teleport units in a 3×3 area 2 spaces clockwise around the center space and deal 1 damage to them.

We clarified card text, made rotation direction the same for both players to minimize confusion, and changed the order of effects. Previously, damage was dealt before teleportation, even though card text suggested otherwise. Now it matches the card text.

Additionally, the change in ordering fixes several bugs (see below).

Vetruvian

Fatebinder

[Old] Vetruvian | Rare | Minion | 3 | 2 / 3 | This cannot attack or counterattack. The minion on the opposite horizontal space has -Attack/-Health equal to this unit’s Attack and Health.

[New] Vetruvian | Rare | Minion | 3 | 2 / 3 | This cannot attack. At the end of your turn, give the minion on the opposite horizontal space -2/-2.

Changing Fatebinder from an aura to an end of turn effect fixes several bugs (see below) that auras tend to create.

Allowing Fatebinder to counterattack should give it a bit more board presence in cases where you cannot benefit from its effect.

Soul Arbiter

[Old] Vetruvian | Epic | Minion | 4 | 4 / 4 | Your effects that add to the Attack or Health of enemies or subtract from the Attack or Health of allies do the opposite instead.

[New] Vetruvian | Epic | Minion | 3 | 3 / 3 | At the end of your turn, minions with modified Attack have their Health modified by the same value instead, and vice versa.

As mentioned previously, auras – continuously active effects – are not easy for Dooly to handle. We fixed 4 different Arbiter bugs last patch and yet there were more issues coming up. That’s why we’re changing it to an end of turn effect as well as making it more widely applicable.

Note that Arbiter’s interaction with “set” effects may seem unintuitive. For example, Equality Constraint sets minion’s Health to be equal to its Attack. Arbiter then makes that minion’s Health to be equal to its Health, which looks like the effect is being removed instead of being swapped. This is intended.

Thanks to Scuttle and TOPDECKTIMMY for providing feedback and ideas!

Abyssian

Night Splitter

[Old] Abyssian | Epic | Minion | 4 | 4 / 4 | Opening Gambit: Allied Shadow Creep tiles heal allies one space away for 2 and deal 2 damage to enemies one space away.

[New] Abyssian | Epic | Minion | 3 | 3 / 3 | Opening Gambit: Allied Shadow Creep tiles deal 2 damage to enemies one space away.

One of the frequent complaints about Abyssian is that they have good burn coupled with great sustain, and that this combination devolved Abyssian game plan into building a Creep throne and camping inside it. Complete removal of healing from Nightsplitter is a bit heavy handed, but we want to push Creep players out of their comfort zone and see how they would adapt, before we introduce any new changes.

Magmar

Flash Reincarnation

[Old] Magmar | Rare | Spell | 0 | The next minion you play this turn costs 2 less. Deal 2 damage to it when played.

[New] Magmar | Rare | Spell | 2 | At the start of your next turn, gain 2 mana that turn. It can exceed the mana limit.

Following the success of a cult indie hit LIZARDS MUST DIE, we continue our campaign against the green faction.

Flash Reincarnation is involved in most interactions and combos that are considered unhealthy by our players. Gradual rework/removal of all central cards creates a turbulent transitional period for the faction, which may feel bad for some of the players, but we believe this to be an important step in overall betterment of Duelyst.

New Flash Reincarnation is an experiment that retains the original purpose of the card – mana ramp – but demands some investment from the Magmar player and gives the opponent an opportunity to prepare.

Note that you can go above the 9 mana limit with this effect.

Vindicator

[Old] Magmar | Legendary | Minion | 3 | 2 / 3 | Rush The next time an allied minion is summoned nearby this, give it Rush. It cannot damage Generals this turn.

[New] Magmar | Legendary | Minion | 2 | 2 / 3 | The next time an allied minion is summoned nearby this, give it Rush. It cannot damage Generals this turn.

Removing Rush from Vindicator may seem like a nerf, but we believe that being able to play it as an opener both as player 1 and player 2 will significantly strengthen Magmar’s early game.

Sky Carrier

[Old] Magmar | Legendary | Minion | 8 | 7 / 7 | Your cards cost 3.

[New] Magmar | Legendary | Minion | 7 | 7 / 7 | Your cards cost 3.

This is a nudge change. Paired with the “banking” Flash change, it should give memers something new to toy with.

Vanar

Wanderlust

[Old] Vanar | Common | Spell | 2 | Teleport all units 1 space towards the enemy’s starting side of the battlefield.

[New] Vanar | Common | Spell | 2 | Teleport all enemies 1 space towards the enemy’s starting side of the battlefield.

It seems that Wanderlust is a bit too expensive and too niche to find room in decks. We’re changing it to a more straightforward effect first, before we apply more significant buffs like cost decrease.

Permafrost Paragon

[Old] Vanar | Rare | Minion | 6 | 3 / 8 | Allied Walls joined to this have +1/+1 for each allied Wall joined to this.

[New] Vanar | Rare | Minion | 6 | 3 / 8 | Allied Walls joined to this have +1/+0 for each allied Wall joined to this.

This change should make it easier to deal with buffed Walls while we’re figuring out a better rework for Paragon.

Neutral

Owlbeast Prophet

[Old] Neutral | Rare | Minion | 3 | 3 / 3 | Opening Gambit: If you have played a spell this turn, deal 1 damage to a unit.

[New] Neutral | Rare | Minion | 3 | 3 / 3 | Opening Gambit: If you have played a spell this turn, deal 2 damage to a unit.

A nudge change.

Deja-Vu Engineer

[Old] Neutral | Rare | Minion | 4 | 3 / 4 | Opening Gambit: Destroy a nearby allied minion, then summon it on that space and give it +1/+1.

[New] Neutral | Rare | Minion | 4 | 3 / 4 | Opening Gambit: Summon a 1/1 copy of the last destroyed minion with Dying Wish directly behind this.

In theory, Deja-Vu provides some nice utility – you can benefit from various Dying Wishes multiple times, you can undispel a minion, you can heal a high-health minion that took some damage, you can buff an important minion to give it more survivability. In practice, however, it’s used mostly in just two ways: trigger Azure Horn Shaman and resummon Rush minions. Neither of those applications seem to be particularly exciting, which is why we’re reworking the card.

Note that Deja-Vu resummons dispelled minions with Dying Wish, but does not resummon minions that had Dying Wish applied to them by other cards (such as Grasp Of Agony).

Dioltas

[Old] Neutral | Epic | Minion | 4 | 6 / 2 | Dying Wish: Summon a Tombstone on a random space nearby your General.

[New] Neutral | Epic | Minion | 4 | 4 / 3 | Dying Wish: Summon a Tombstone on a random space nearby your General.

Tombstone

[Old] Neutral | Token | Minion | 3 | 0 / 10 | Provoke

[New] Neutral | Token | Minion | 3 | 0 / 6 | Provoke

While a decrease in pure stats, 3 health provides way more survivability for Dioltas than 2. At the same time, 6 health makes Tombstone less painful to deal with and moves it away from being Divine Bond exclusive. This change should make Dioltas a more well-rounded card overall.

Isbee’s Monument

[Old] Neutral | Rare | Minion | 3 | 0 / 12 | At the end of each turn, this gains -0/-1 and heals both Generals for 1.

[New] Neutral | Rare | Minion | 4 | 0 / 10 | At the end of each turn, this gains -0/-2 and heals both Generals for 2.

Currently, Isbee’s Monument is viewed as a Healyo exclusive card. Faster healing paired with higher mana cost should make it worth a consideration for late game decks in general, while keeping the stalling in check.

Dagger Kiri

[Old] Neutral | Common | Minion | 5 | 2 / 8 | Celerity

[New] Neutral | Common | Minion | 5 | 3 / 8 | Celerity

A nudge change.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Mask of Dominion + Unbounded Energy allowing to stack two units on the same space, which allowed casting minion-only spells on a General.

Fixed multiple Rhythmweavers dying simultaneously attempt to draw the same spell, which resulted in less cards drawn.

Fixed Ribbon Dancer + Onyx Bear Seal preventing Panddo from spawning if Onyx Bear Seal triggered Ribbon Dancer and transformed minion was one of the two units teleported by Ribbon Dancer.

Fixed Firewhirl preventing mini-Jax from spawning if another unit teleported on the space Jaxi died on.

Fixed Firewhirl spawning less copies of Decapotheosis if space chosen for spawn was blocked by a telepoted unit.

Fixed Fatebinder + Deja-Vu Engineer stacking two Fatebinder effects for a total of -6/-7 for a brief moment.

Fixed Fatebinder + Soul Arbiter having inconsistent behavior.

Wording Changes

These changes aim to correct or improve card text – no changes to how cards function.

Deathstrike Seal

[Old] Give an allied minion “After this damages an enemy minion, destroy that minion”.

[New] Give an allied minion “After this damages a minion, destroy that minion”.

Xerroloth

[Old] At the start of your turn, this steals 3 Health from your General.

[New] At the start of your turn, this deals 3 damage to your General and heals for 3.

Predation

[Old] An ally fights a nearby enemy minion.

[New] An ally and an enemy minion nearby it deal damage to each other equal to their attack.

Dark Nemesis

[Old] At the start of your turn, this gains +4/+0. Deal 4 damage to the enemy General.

[New] At the start of your turn, this gains +4/+0 and deals 4 damage to the enemy General.

Deathwatch

Dispel

Dispelled

Grow

Infiltrate

Provoke

Provoked

Shadow Creep

Structure

Stun

Stunned

Wall

Zeal

Removed Double Opening Gambit Tooltip

Thicket Augur

Draugar Lord

Verdmother

Deja-Vu Engineer

Hollow Grovekeeper

Rook

Paddo

Other Wording Changes

Removed Shield tooltip from Halo Bulwark.

Added Afterimage token to Unbounded Energy Amulet details (right click).

Fixed status text on Void Steal.

Fixed status text on Snow Chaser.

Added Wall tooltip to Borean Bear.

Added Stun tooltip to Mesmerize.

Fixed status text on Thicket Augur.

Added Stun tooltip to Arctic Displacer.

Added Wall tooltip to Permafrost Paragon.

Added Opening Gambit tooltip to Araki Headhunter.

Other Changes

Changed rarity of Unbounded Energy Amulet from none to epic to allow crafting prismatic copies.

Recreated the Riftwalker – Molten skin. Hopefully, this fixes the sporadic game crashes some players reported. If you still experience similar issues after the patch – please, submit a big report.

Replaced Inned Focus with Assassination Protocol in challenge 4-1.

Edited challenges 3-6 and 4-4 to account for card changes.

Added missing patch tag for previous patch (patched-0.2.35).

As a reminder, you can search for cards changed in this patch by typing patched-0.2.36 into the card collection search bar.