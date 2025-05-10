Howdy folks!

Have the first build of a new Update cycle for y'all this week! As I showed in last week's devlog, Update 118 is all about REFLEX SIGHTS. We're wholesale replacing the systems for them in game. New shaders, new reticle rendering, new reticles, new options, new sights. About 50% of the game's Reflex sight models are getting a replacement/facelift. We're adding at least a half dozen entirely new ones. And we've just added a new attachment type: Pistol RMRs.

Please note that the last have been something I've avoided in the past, because they're expensive (complex collision added to a moving part of the gun). I've tried to keep our RMRs super simple, but they have the equivalent perf hit of several attachments in practice. Just to be aware of if you run into issues putting eleventy bajillion things on your guns.

Added with these are some global options for color override, so if you have a visual preference or impairment that makes certain hues difficult to see, you can now (in the Optics & NV section of the Options Panel), override the reticle color of all reflex sights in the game. Hope this helps!

As always, if you run into bugs or have feedback, I'd always love to see them in the bug reports section of our Steam Forum or Discord!

Have a WONDERFUL weekend!

-Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

Additions:

Added New Attachments: RMR, SRO Pistol Sights

Added New Attachment Type: Pistol Sights

Added New Attachments: Picatinny to RMR Adapter Set (Low, High, SL)

Added New Option (under Optics & Night Vision): Reflex Reticle Color Override

Added RMR Sight Support to: CZ75Shadow, F12, FiveSeven, G17, G17Switch, G17Custom, G18, G19, G22, G22FullAutoMod, G41, Glompson, GSh18, HH9, HPoint380, M9A3, M1911Operator, Mk23, P22, P226, PL14, PMM, PMR30, ST2111, USP Match, USP Match9, USP Tactical, VP9

Changes:

Remastered the Following Reflex Sights to New Systems: Arco, EG1, LCO

Removed integrated Pistol Sight from G17 Custom, and added Pistol Sight Attachment Mount

Removed integrated Pistol Sight from 1911a1 Tactical

Fixes: