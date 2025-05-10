 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18410644 Edited 10 May 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • post-nuke level generation
  • basic alien has slightly less health, but sometimes brings a little cute buddy for you to shoot straight in its face
  • alien emissive map (eyes glowing in the dark!)
  • light sources on the shuttle
  • material icons on tech tree category buttons
  • voltite smelter SFX

Changes:

  • artilliery does more damage (100 -> 200)
  • relocator now always attacks closest target and switches position if necessary, slightly more damage to compensate for the more frequent relocations (2.5 -> 3.0 per shot)

Bugfixes

  • build menu: number keys to select slots allowed to select not yet unlocked buildings
  • it was possible to pause the game (space key) in the world map view
  • ranged alien was able to move into rocks/trees
  • flyer spawned blood effect when being hit with flamethrower
  • flyer dealt no damage to objects below it
  • relocator dealt no damage to flying enemies
  • baby aliens hatched from eggs near rocks walked through them
  • zones now actually have the intended amount of ores (edge cases had 30% of ores missing)
  • ocean zones sometimes had lanes without any land tiles
  • trees changed their sprite to one of their random variants when getting updated (after level generation)
  • water enemies somtimes did not attack buildings
  • water enemies moved too close along north coasts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3547091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link