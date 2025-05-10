Additions
- post-nuke level generation
- basic alien has slightly less health, but sometimes brings a little cute buddy for you to shoot straight in its face
- alien emissive map (eyes glowing in the dark!)
- light sources on the shuttle
- material icons on tech tree category buttons
- voltite smelter SFX
Changes:
- artilliery does more damage (100 -> 200)
- relocator now always attacks closest target and switches position if necessary, slightly more damage to compensate for the more frequent relocations (2.5 -> 3.0 per shot)
Bugfixes
- build menu: number keys to select slots allowed to select not yet unlocked buildings
- it was possible to pause the game (space key) in the world map view
- ranged alien was able to move into rocks/trees
- flyer spawned blood effect when being hit with flamethrower
- flyer dealt no damage to objects below it
- relocator dealt no damage to flying enemies
- baby aliens hatched from eggs near rocks walked through them
- zones now actually have the intended amount of ores (edge cases had 30% of ores missing)
- ocean zones sometimes had lanes without any land tiles
- trees changed their sprite to one of their random variants when getting updated (after level generation)
- water enemies somtimes did not attack buildings
- water enemies moved too close along north coasts
Changed files in this update