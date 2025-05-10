Healer Cauldron should now properly stack on Envenomed Blade

Fixed Fairweather Friend showing up every roll

Fixed a cause of Golden Shackle locking the game up

Pickaxe will no longer dig up a duplicate shackle and lock your bank

Dice of Many Faces tooltip now properly removes itself after Face Selection

Damage over 1000 will now display properly

Ea Nasir's Ingot now correctly sets scored hands to 0

When Player Current Health is above Base Health, Health number now shows Gold - similar to "Boosted" points in hand scoring

Fixed an issue where Reinforcement dice frozen by Basilisk could not be banked on the next turn.

Updated Cauldron to trigger Death Prevention Relics

Updated Death Prevention to occur correctly against all relics, should prevent Death's Mercy being missed

Added addional checks for relic duplication during relic population

Moved BANK to left side of table

Updated Spawnable Dice tracking to avoid Dice going missing in some edge cases