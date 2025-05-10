Healer Cauldron should now properly stack on Envenomed Blade
Fixed Fairweather Friend showing up every roll
Fixed a cause of Golden Shackle locking the game up
Pickaxe will no longer dig up a duplicate shackle and lock your bank
Dice of Many Faces tooltip now properly removes itself after Face Selection
Damage over 1000 will now display properly
Ea Nasir's Ingot now correctly sets scored hands to 0
When Player Current Health is above Base Health, Health number now shows Gold - similar to "Boosted" points in hand scoring
Fixed an issue where Reinforcement dice frozen by Basilisk could not be banked on the next turn.
Updated Cauldron to trigger Death Prevention Relics
Updated Death Prevention to occur correctly against all relics, should prevent Death's Mercy being missed
Added addional checks for relic duplication during relic population
Moved BANK to left side of table
Updated Spawnable Dice tracking to avoid Dice going missing in some edge cases
Changed files in this update