10 May 2025 Build 18410327 Edited 10 May 2025 – 00:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Replaced some placeholder art for Relics.

  • Fixed several bugs with the All-In dialog.
    NOTE: All-In is currently cheaper than normal until next patch when I can redo the chest price curve.
    NOTE: The "Sweetened Deal" relic wasn't interacting correctly with All-In. As a temporary fix, it will improve the odds of finding the carriage by a little bit each chest. The Minimum Chest Price does not account for "Sweetened Deal", so don't be alarmed if you spend less than the minimum required.

  • Fixed the Promotion relic, which can break if you upgrade a carriage in the middle of trying to promote it.

  • When opening the chest that spawns immediately, it now shows the correct reroll count.

Changed files in this update

