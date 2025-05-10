-
Replaced some placeholder art for Relics.
-
Fixed several bugs with the All-In dialog.
NOTE: All-In is currently cheaper than normal until next patch when I can redo the chest price curve.
NOTE: The "Sweetened Deal" relic wasn't interacting correctly with All-In. As a temporary fix, it will improve the odds of finding the carriage by a little bit each chest. The Minimum Chest Price does not account for "Sweetened Deal", so don't be alarmed if you spend less than the minimum required.
-
Fixed the Promotion relic, which can break if you upgrade a carriage in the middle of trying to promote it.
-
When opening the chest that spawns immediately, it now shows the correct reroll count.
Minor Patch v0.8.1
