Fixed several bugs with the All-In dialog.

NOTE: All-In is currently cheaper than normal until next patch when I can redo the chest price curve.

NOTE: The "Sweetened Deal" relic wasn't interacting correctly with All-In. As a temporary fix, it will improve the odds of finding the carriage by a little bit each chest. The Minimum Chest Price does not account for "Sweetened Deal", so don't be alarmed if you spend less than the minimum required.