10 May 2025 Build 18410233
Update notes via Steam Community

Announcement: The server will undergo maintenance from 7:00 to approximately 7:30 on May 10, 2025 (GMT+7), to update to a new version. Detailed update contents are listed below.

Update Contents:

  • Added a new crafting recipe: Gem Imprint Tool, crafted using Five-Colored Crystals and Imprint Fragments.

  • Equipment (excluding set gear) can now be inlaid with Gem Imprints. The imprinted gem is random and depends on the type of equipment.

  • Reduced the experience points required to level up by 30%, applicable to all levels – leveling up will now be easier.

  • Auction system upgrade: Whenever an item is listed on the auction, an icon will now appear in-game. Players can choose to visit the market or dismiss the notification.

  • NPC fighters in team matches will no longer attack immediately during the preparation phase.

  • Continued improvements to the login system: Players may experience difficulty logging in on the first day after maintenance, but it should be smoother in the following days.

  • Opened a 4th channel for the game.

New "Like to Get Rewards" Event

(See details here)

