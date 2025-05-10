Announcement: The server will undergo maintenance from 7:00 to approximately 7:30 on May 10, 2025 (GMT+7), to update to a new version. Detailed update contents are listed below.

Update Contents:

Added a new crafting recipe: Gem Imprint Tool, crafted using Five-Colored Crystals and Imprint Fragments.

Equipment (excluding set gear) can now be inlaid with Gem Imprints. The imprinted gem is random and depends on the type of equipment.

Reduced the experience points required to level up by 30%, applicable to all levels – leveling up will now be easier.

Auction system upgrade: Whenever an item is listed on the auction, an icon will now appear in-game. Players can choose to visit the market or dismiss the notification.

NPC fighters in team matches will no longer attack immediately during the preparation phase.

Continued improvements to the login system: Players may experience difficulty logging in on the first day after maintenance, but it should be smoother in the following days.

Opened a 4th channel for the game.

New "Like to Get Rewards" Event

(See details here)