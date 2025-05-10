Announcement: The server will undergo maintenance from 7:00 to approximately 7:30 on May 10, 2025 (GMT+7), to update to a new version. Detailed update contents are listed below.
Update Contents:
-
Added a new crafting recipe: Gem Imprint Tool, crafted using Five-Colored Crystals and Imprint Fragments.
-
Equipment (excluding set gear) can now be inlaid with Gem Imprints. The imprinted gem is random and depends on the type of equipment.
-
Reduced the experience points required to level up by 30%, applicable to all levels – leveling up will now be easier.
-
Auction system upgrade: Whenever an item is listed on the auction, an icon will now appear in-game. Players can choose to visit the market or dismiss the notification.
-
NPC fighters in team matches will no longer attack immediately during the preparation phase.
-
Continued improvements to the login system: Players may experience difficulty logging in on the first day after maintenance, but it should be smoother in the following days.
-
Opened a 4th channel for the game.
New "Like to Get Rewards" Event
Changed files in this update