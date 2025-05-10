The gears grind, the steel groans, and once more, the whispers of the Conductors echo through the corridors of code. In the dark heart of the RailGod, adjustments have been forged. Witness the latest offerings laid upon the tracks in fire and determination:

The Chains of Command Loosen

The host of a multiplayer game once was the sole bearer of the title of "Conductor". Now, with the RailGod's approval, the host may choose to bestow fragments of their authority upon fellow Dreamers, giving them the right to be Conductors as well, thus letting them take on a greater role in their game.

The Dance of War, Unleashed by the Tune of Azathoth.

A pact was made, one signed in blood by the developers, in the secret book of Azathoth. Now, the thin flutes pipe their chaotic melodies across Hysterra, reverberating through time and combat alike.

The rhythm of battle has been torn from the grasp of reason and you find yourself no longer bound by the constraints of cooldowns. The chaos of Azathoth flows freely, and you shall dance to its mindless, primal tune.

Unbound Through Stone and Shadow

A vile glitch had corrupted the sacred rites of teleportation within the Mines and Caves, trapping Dreamers in endless loops. The RailGod has scoured the fault-lines fixed that which needed fixing.

The Unseen Counted at Last

Creatures of Corruption and Madness once fell without acknowledgment, their defeat ignored by the ledger of side-quests. But the tallying has been corrected, and now each fallen beast shall be duly etched in the Book of Progress.

Blades Aligned to the Will of the Dreamer

Some weapons once twisted unnaturally in the hands of their wielders, defying physics and sanity alike. The RailGod has intervened, and the sacred tools of destruction now obey logic and reason once again.

Rebindings No Longer Break Reality

A catastrophic flaw in the Control Rebinding ritual has been mended. Where once the act of changing one’s controls threatened to tear apart the very world, sanity resumes and such chaos has been sealed.

Voices Now Whisper in Italian

The ancient scripts have been rewritten, their meanings reborn in a new tongue. RailGods of Hysterra now speaks the language of Dante — Italian localization has been added to welcome more Dreamers into the madness.

Summoned Through the Steam Veil

The barriers between realms grow thinner. Dreamers may now join one another through the Steam Client directly, or summon friends through the Steam Overlay. The bonds of the Endless Railway grow stronger.

A Mighty Show of Support Carved into Steam!

More than a hundred Dreamers have awakened, answered the call of the RailGod, and made their voices heard in the Steam Reviews, and we are beyond grateful! We who maintain the Endless Railway bow, spine crackling, in thanks. Your reviews mean the world to us and give the team strength to keep pushing RailGods of Hysterra to new heights.

If you haven’t left a review yet, now’s the perfect time, every word truly helps shape the future of the game!

Heed the whispers of the RailGods — your fate awaits!

► Discord: https://discord.gg/railgodsofhysterra

► X: https://x.com/RailGodsGame

► Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/RailGods

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@railgodsofhysterra

► Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/railgodsofhysterra.bsky.social

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/railgodsofhysterra/