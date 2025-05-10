Here’s what’s new:
💸 In-Game Updates
- Vending Machine item and Outdoor Toilet item price reduced
🖥️ UI & Quality of Life
- Added Shop Item descriptions
Thanks for the support as always!
Enjoy!
