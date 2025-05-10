 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18410110 Edited 10 May 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here’s what’s new:

💸 In-Game Updates

  • Vending Machine item and Outdoor Toilet item price reduced

🖥️ UI & Quality of Life

  • Added Shop Item descriptions

Thanks for the support as always!
Enjoy!

