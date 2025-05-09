Another round of bugfixes, thanks everybody who has been so patient and helpful so far! With every report the game gets that little bit more solid, don't hesitate to raise every single issue you have! Even if you think it might be annoying. DO IT!
Big shout out to some of the people in the community really going out of their way to provide new lists of bugs and issues. Including but not limited to:
identityphobe
Retro
Vigilence
Thank you!
==== PATCH NOTES ====
Are existing savefiles compatible?
- Yes - You do not need to make a new save file.
Fixes:
- Can no longer get money from clicking objects while in shops
- Can no longer learn recipes, use items inside shops
- Fixed drinks and bandages not going down on use
- Fixed food not giving food
- Can now cancel actions such as hacking (by moving)
- Fixed culling on high resolution screens (Objects on edge disappearing)
- Other fixes around eating food and stacked food
- Dragging items are no longer offset when using scaled UIs
- Little balancing on KO/Death - should now die more often
- Removed auto-gather, it seems it's not so necessary at the moment (will re-add later if required)
- Removed un-necessary dropdown (item name) in inventory
- Fixed bug that can cause you to click context menus on accident on zoomed UIs
- Esc while on Esc menu now closes menu
- Fixes navigation line sometimes not showing
- Fixes Version not showing on top left of main menu
- Tweaked Ingot and Ore prices
- Tweaked the weight of some weapons
==== LINKS ====
Discord: https://discord.gg/CmSFawGNeU
Wiki: https://licenseto.wiki/
Website: https://www.jamdonutgames.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jamdonut
Twitter: https://x.com/AJamDonut
Changed files in this update