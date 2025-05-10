Our first round of bug fixes and improvements, with many more to come.

Bug fixes:

Fixed softlock in Act 3 where you could miss a warp, and if you died you couldn't get back to be able to complete the story

Users affected by this softlock will have a fix applied whenever they try to fast travel from a Traveler's Stone

Fixed softlock in Act 4 where you could talk to Bibb in Bibb's Sanctuary and overwrite Act4 Progress

Users affected by this softlock will have a fix applied when they Go to the Horn Tower

Improvements:

"Add Fruit" prompt in Befriending screen has been updated to include the right button icon

Added a sign that shows where Selias and Sodland Inn are shortly after completing the tutorial

Added button prompts to the intro tutorial, to show which buttons to press when the game pauses during these tutorial sequences:

The first dialogue sequence at the start of the game dodge tutorial Perception Mode tutorial

Added button prompts to the perception mode tutorial, to show what buttons to press when the player needs to pet, or activate their 'make-believe' creature's skill gem

Increased player damage by 500%.

This may seem like an over-adjustment, but Blank's innate damage doesn't scale as hard as creature damage. So while this will help players feel more agency in the pacing & overall interactive qualities of combat, your creatures should still feel impactful. This should especially help smooth out the experience at the start of the game before you obtain the ability to have more than one creature active at once, and before your creature has time to level up and become stronger.

Lastly, because creatures dealt significantly more damage than the player, relying on creature AI was a frustrating experience, and it wasn't fun to interact with.

While any remaining bugs that are preventing or hindering progression are our top priority, it's important to us to address what makes the game not fun to play. We have plenty more to work on, such as general controls, menu navigation and save options.

Thank you for supporting Creature Keeper, more updates coming soon,

Zach