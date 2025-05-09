 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18409710 Edited 9 May 2025 – 23:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Unique Leaves not being able to activate after collecting

I'm aware of the fishing bug that prevents casting/reeling but couldn't fix it yet. Thanks for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Leaf Blower Idle Content Depot 1468261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link