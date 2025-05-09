 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18409703 Edited 9 May 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This fixes:

  • Alternate 4-6 not displaying level number

  • Shovel not acting correctly when multiple skeletons are active

