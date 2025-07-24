 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 18409665 Edited 24 July 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FUN WAR BEGINS!

Brand New Levels!

Level =) - Fun

  • New Entities

  • New Gameplay Mechanics

  • New Level!

  • And more fun =)

Level 7 - Thalassophobia

  • A New Monster Appears!

  • Different Gameplay Flow

  • Do not trust these waters!

Level 30 - Shifted Beyond Reality

  • Take some time and relax

  • Listen to air, clouds and birds

Level 142 - Tinnitus Torment

  • Go back in time and find your old friends

  • Yabancılar will guide you

  • Don't be scared you're all safe

Level 245 - They Can't Hear You

  • I hope that they won't hear you

  • Don't forget you're not alone!

Brand New Mechanics!

Fight Begins!

Try your best to survive and fight against Partygoers and their lord Party Host! With Fun level the party is never going to end! Kick back and grab a slice!

New Flows!

New game flows will make you feel the fear in as many ways as you can! Watch out your surroundings! You will never know if they're real or not!

Patch Notes

UPDATES :

  • Yellow Dream Support Available!

  • Gamma, Mouse, Volume Settings Available!

GAME CHANGES :

  • Hazmat HUD Changes.

  • Main Menu Changes.

  • New and improved Skin Stealer AI.

  • Player Value Changes

  • Crouch Box Changes

  • Audio Fixes

  • New Effects

  • Material Revamps

  • Hound Model Revamp

  • Hound Voice Changes

  • Entity Balances

  • Turkish Language Corrections

  • New Settings Features

Warnings!

With this update, game earned a lot of jumpscares, flashing lights and horror materials etc. So if you have any risk for any of these please don't play the game!!!

Message From Creator

Heyyo guys I hope you'll like this huge update! I've worked all day and night to finish it as soon as possible! And make you to have fun! Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3469144
