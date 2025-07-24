FUN WAR BEGINS!
Brand New Levels!
Level =) - Fun
New Entities
New Gameplay Mechanics
New Level!
And more fun =)
Level 7 - Thalassophobia
A New Monster Appears!
Different Gameplay Flow
Do not trust these waters!
Level 30 - Shifted Beyond Reality
Take some time and relax
Listen to air, clouds and birds
Level 142 - Tinnitus Torment
Go back in time and find your old friends
Yabancılar will guide you
Don't be scared you're all safe
Level 245 - They Can't Hear You
I hope that they won't hear you
Don't forget you're not alone!
Brand New Mechanics!
Fight Begins!
Try your best to survive and fight against Partygoers and their lord Party Host! With Fun level the party is never going to end! Kick back and grab a slice!
New Flows!
New game flows will make you feel the fear in as many ways as you can! Watch out your surroundings! You will never know if they're real or not!
Patch Notes
UPDATES :
Yellow Dream Support Available!
Gamma, Mouse, Volume Settings Available!
GAME CHANGES :
Hazmat HUD Changes.
Main Menu Changes.
New and improved Skin Stealer AI.
Player Value Changes
Crouch Box Changes
Audio Fixes
New Effects
Material Revamps
Hound Model Revamp
Hound Voice Changes
Entity Balances
Turkish Language Corrections
New Settings Features
