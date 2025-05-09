WELCOME TO BATTLE ROYALE:

Welcome to Battle Royale, weapons free on all targets in the LZ. Drop into the hottest Zarya Group occupied territory, Zarya Isle, to be the last one standing. Collect loot, explore the military-occupied isle and survive against a rapidly shrinking safe zone.

ALPHA TO FULL RELEASE CHANGES:

Increased player count from 40 to 60

New 'Free Roam' game mode allowing exploration of the open world map without enemies or the safe zone

Added minimap

Added fall damage and parachute redeploy

Removed the 50-Round Extended Mag from the loot pool

GAME MODES:

Battle Royale

Free Roam

Firing Range

ZARYA ISLE LANDMARKS (13):

Mountain Bridge

Container Yard

Outpost

Missile Silo

Dam

War Museum

Crash Site

Compound

Security Camp

Brawl

Roost

The Tree

Memorial

WEAPON ATTACHMENTS (8):

AP Sight

T4 Sight

ACOG Sight

Ring Sight

X1 Suppressor

V4 Underbarrel

20-Round Speed Mag

40-Round Extended Mag

PERKS (5):

Tactical Sprint: Increased sprint speed

Taskmaster: Sprint at full speed whilst healing or reloading

High Voltage: Faster fire rate

Sliders: Increased sliding velocity

Reaper Reload: +8 ammo granted upon eliminations

EXTRAS (2):

Ammo x30

Combat Stim

LIMITED-TIME MODES (ARENA):

Close Quarters

Glitched

Container Yard 24/7

FREE LOADING SCREEN:

Overdrive Warfare Battle Royale Keyart

GENERAL:

Updated LODs (level of distance) for improved performance and optimisation

Added camera shake that occurs whilst sliding, skydiving or parachuting

Decreased wins required for Blackout and Veiled challenges from 10 to 5

YOUR FEEDBACK IS APPRECIATED:

To help create the best Overdrive Warfare Battle Royale experience possible, it is greatly appreciated if you let us know what you think and what could be done to make it even better either in the Overdrive discord server or by using #overdrivewarfare on any platform that Overdrive is active on.

Overdrive Media: https://linktr.ee/playoverdrive