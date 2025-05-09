WELCOME TO BATTLE ROYALE:
Welcome to Battle Royale, weapons free on all targets in the LZ. Drop into the hottest Zarya Group occupied territory, Zarya Isle, to be the last one standing. Collect loot, explore the military-occupied isle and survive against a rapidly shrinking safe zone.
ALPHA TO FULL RELEASE CHANGES:
- Increased player count from 40 to 60
- New 'Free Roam' game mode allowing exploration of the open world map without enemies or the safe zone
- Added minimap
- Added fall damage and parachute redeploy
- Removed the 50-Round Extended Mag from the loot pool
GAME MODES:
- Battle Royale
- Free Roam
- Firing Range
ZARYA ISLE LANDMARKS (13):
- Mountain Bridge
- Container Yard
- Outpost
- Missile Silo
- Dam
- War Museum
- Crash Site
- Compound
- Security Camp
- Brawl
- Roost
- The Tree
- Memorial
WEAPON ATTACHMENTS (8):
- AP Sight
- T4 Sight
- ACOG Sight
- Ring Sight
- X1 Suppressor
- V4 Underbarrel
- 20-Round Speed Mag
- 40-Round Extended Mag
PERKS (5):
- Tactical Sprint: Increased sprint speed
- Taskmaster: Sprint at full speed whilst healing or reloading
- High Voltage: Faster fire rate
- Sliders: Increased sliding velocity
- Reaper Reload: +8 ammo granted upon eliminations
EXTRAS (2):
- Ammo x30
- Combat Stim
LIMITED-TIME MODES (ARENA):
- Close Quarters
- Glitched
- Container Yard 24/7
FREE LOADING SCREEN:
- Overdrive Warfare Battle Royale Keyart
GENERAL:
- Updated LODs (level of distance) for improved performance and optimisation
- Added camera shake that occurs whilst sliding, skydiving or parachuting
- Decreased wins required for Blackout and Veiled challenges from 10 to 5
YOUR FEEDBACK IS APPRECIATED:
To help create the best Overdrive Warfare Battle Royale experience possible, it is greatly appreciated if you let us know what you think and what could be done to make it even better either in the Overdrive discord server or by using #overdrivewarfare on any platform that Overdrive is active on.
Overdrive Media: https://linktr.ee/playoverdrive
