TEST #6 SCHEDULE

MAY 9th (Friday) 7PM - 11PM (EST)

MAY 10th (Saturday) 4PM - 11PM (EST)

**WHAT HAS CHANGED?

COMBAT OVERHAUL**

Combat has been completely redesigned. Power ups no longer drop into the game, however, players now have spells they can manually choose. Between each round you can select a single spell for each slot (keybinds 1-4 by default). Attacks and spells now deal damage to players, the only 1 hit kill mechanic is being hit by the Sun.

Spell slots are categorized:

1 - Attack - Spells that deal damage in some form.

2 - Mobility - Spells that enhance your ability to navigate the map (Teleport, Fly, Phase Walk, etc..)

3 - Defensive - Spells that protect you (Shield, Deflect Moon, Ice Wall, etc..)

4 - Utility - Spells that have unique properties that can be used offensively or defensively (Silence, Stasis, etc..)

Leveling System - Players now gain experience from matches. Leveling up unlocks more spells and weapons to use in a match. All players start with 1 spell per slot and 1 weapon

Weapons:

You will now start the match with a basic attack, default is Fire Staff. The default keybind is Right Mouse Click, this casts a Firebolt towards the target that deals 17 damage on hit (Players have 110 health).

As you level up you will gain access to new weapons. These can be swapped out between rounds. Other weapons include:

Frost Staff - Small Damage, slows target by 30%

Defiler - Deals 20 damage over 8 seconds

Sniper - Deals 5 base damage, but damage is increased the farther the target is away. Up to a maximum of 40 damage.

Shotgun - Deals 4 damage per projectile in a cone. Has 2 shots before needing to reload.