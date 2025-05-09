Patch Notes 2.1.2

⚠️ Important Notice:

This patch fixes several critical bugs related to the game’s save system.

To ensure the fixes work properly, starting a new save after updating is required.

We apologize for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your continued support and understanding!

Act 2 – Bug Fixes:

Interacting with a cocoon object in the house in Sertão no longer crashes the game.

Some items remained available even after being picked up; they are no longer "infinite."

At night in Sertão, after ending the dialogue with the little girl, Ana would always mark the map, leaving her vulnerable. This has been fixed.

Certain elements were available before intended. This has been corrected.

A specific cutscene in the Dark Hospital caused a black screen and crash. Fixed.

It's no longer possible to exit the scene boundaries at the start of the labyrinth.

Save-related issues in Act 2 causing hardlocks have been resolved. The game now saves properly, and "Continue" resumes exactly where you left off (not in a hospital room).

Placing the item in the red board in the hospital no longer causes it to disappear — even if the player leaves and returns to the scene.

The hospital map was persisting even after being picked up.

The main enemy will now only appear when Ana has no sanity. Previously, it could appear with sanity after showing up once.

Untranslated Sketchbook pages now display proper text.

Documents that caused crashes when interacted with no longer crash the game.

Act 1 – Gameplay Adjustments:

One enemy was removed from the final chase scene. Ana no longer interacts with the last crate, preventing unwanted bugs.

Act 2 – Gameplay Adjustments:

In the initial labyrinth, if the game was closed and a new game started right after, the run command wouldn’t work. Now, running works properly after reaching the first labyrinth scene.

A document displayed in the Video Store scene was incorrect. It now shows the correct document.

Visual Adjustments:

Hint text now properly respects the background image.

Dialogue options in multiple-choice scenes now align correctly with button backgrounds.

— Nuuvem & Black Hole Games Team