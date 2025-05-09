 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18409565 Edited 9 May 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 2.1.2

⚠️ Important Notice:
This patch fixes several critical bugs related to the game’s save system.
To ensure the fixes work properly, starting a new save after updating is required.

We apologize for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your continued support and understanding!

Act 2 – Bug Fixes:

  • Interacting with a cocoon object in the house in Sertão no longer crashes the game.

  • Some items remained available even after being picked up; they are no longer "infinite."

  • At night in Sertão, after ending the dialogue with the little girl, Ana would always mark the map, leaving her vulnerable. This has been fixed.

  • Certain elements were available before intended. This has been corrected.

  • A specific cutscene in the Dark Hospital caused a black screen and crash. Fixed.

  • It's no longer possible to exit the scene boundaries at the start of the labyrinth.

  • Save-related issues in Act 2 causing hardlocks have been resolved. The game now saves properly, and "Continue" resumes exactly where you left off (not in a hospital room).

  • Placing the item in the red board in the hospital no longer causes it to disappear — even if the player leaves and returns to the scene.

  • The hospital map was persisting even after being picked up.

  • The main enemy will now only appear when Ana has no sanity. Previously, it could appear with sanity after showing up once.

  • Untranslated Sketchbook pages now display proper text.

  • Documents that caused crashes when interacted with no longer crash the game.

Act 1 – Gameplay Adjustments:

  • One enemy was removed from the final chase scene. Ana no longer interacts with the last crate, preventing unwanted bugs.

Act 2 – Gameplay Adjustments:

  • In the initial labyrinth, if the game was closed and a new game started right after, the run command wouldn’t work. Now, running works properly after reaching the first labyrinth scene.

  • A document displayed in the Video Store scene was incorrect. It now shows the correct document.

Visual Adjustments:

  • Hint text now properly respects the background image.

  • Dialogue options in multiple-choice scenes now align correctly with button backgrounds.

— Nuuvem & Black Hole Games Team

