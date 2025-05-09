 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18409462
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone who has helped support 'Storm the Swan'. The project is part of a long line of shorter games that I've been making for the last few years, especially in the horror genre.

I've learned so much every time I make a new one, and I hope you all stick around for new projects.

I've recently announced a collection of Horror Games I've made coming out real soon.

And, of course, my larger project, 'Date Time', a retro-horror game celebrating the era of early computing.

I'll be updating this game periodically, and with that, here are the patch notes for 1.5ca:

  • The game automatically saves for each official chapter you play. When the game saves, a cute animated diskette shows up in the corner.

  • Removed Engine Intro.

  • UI Updated to match the aesthetic better

If any of you are bumping into any trouble in this update, feel free to send me a message through this link:
https://cattrigger.com/links/

Thanks again, everyone!

~CatTrigger

