Thanks to everyone who has helped support 'Storm the Swan'. The project is part of a long line of shorter games that I've been making for the last few years, especially in the horror genre.
I've learned so much every time I make a new one, and I hope you all stick around for new projects.
I've recently announced a collection of Horror Games I've made coming out real soon.
And, of course, my larger project, 'Date Time', a retro-horror game celebrating the era of early computing.
I'll be updating this game periodically, and with that, here are the patch notes for 1.5ca:
-
The game automatically saves for each official chapter you play. When the game saves, a cute animated diskette shows up in the corner.
-
Removed Engine Intro.
-
UI Updated to match the aesthetic better
If any of you are bumping into any trouble in this update, feel free to send me a message through this link:
https://cattrigger.com/links/
Thanks again, everyone!
~CatTrigger
