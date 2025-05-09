Thanks to everyone who has helped support 'Storm the Swan'. The project is part of a long line of shorter games that I've been making for the last few years, especially in the horror genre.

I've learned so much every time I make a new one, and I hope you all stick around for new projects.

I've recently announced a collection of Horror Games I've made coming out real soon.

And, of course, my larger project, 'Date Time', a retro-horror game celebrating the era of early computing.

I'll be updating this game periodically, and with that, here are the patch notes for 1.5ca:

The game automatically saves for each official chapter you play. When the game saves, a cute animated diskette shows up in the corner.



Removed Engine Intro.

UI Updated to match the aesthetic better

If any of you are bumping into any trouble in this update, feel free to send me a message through this link:

https://cattrigger.com/links/

Thanks again, everyone!

~CatTrigger