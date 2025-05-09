In these few days since the launch of our game, we’ve collected all the feedback we've received.

First of all, thank you for playing our first game, for trusting it, and for taking the time to write reviews.

That said, we’ve made some significant changes to parts of the gameplay:

Increased visibility of the tables (you can hide under them from the monster)

Removed one eye (the one in the center of the maze) to allow for a smoother and more accessible start

Increased lives from 3 to 5

Fixed a bug that allowed the monster to spawn near the player and kill them instantly

NERFED the monster: reduced its speed and vision range

Changed the monster's logic and sounds

We’d also like to inform you that, due to a publishing error, the game was not released as Early Access, but it should be considered as such.

Any constructive feedback will truly make a difference.