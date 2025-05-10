🧺 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Harvest Box Program
A fresh way to farm is here! Introducing the CSA Harvest Box Program — a rewarding, community-driven initiative designed to challenge your planning and boost your farm's reputation.
How It Works:
• Weekly Goal: Pack and deliver 5 fresh, seasonal crops per CSA member
• Use the New Packing Station: Assign a worker to prepare each box
• Stay on Schedule: Weekly pickups every Monday
• Seasonal Planning: Crops rotate with the seasons — plan ahead
• Membership Changes: Exceed goals to gain members, miss goals and members may leave
Progress & Rewards:
• Earn +1 Rep Point for each successful week (no penalty for missed weeks)
• Available in Endless Mode for ticket-style play
Features:
• Enable or disable CSA via the new CSA top window
• Fully customizable weekly crop plan
• Editable CSA price calculator
• Quick Plan Buttons:
- Reset to default
- Randomize
- Auto-select 5 easy crops
• Seasonal crop selector ensures appropriate crop rotation
CSA Add-Ons: (Higher Risk, Higher Reward!)
• Jam CSA
• Egg & Honey CSA
New Buildings:
• Packing Station – Assign a worker to pack CSA boxes
• Cold Storage – Increases storage for packed CSA items
🌱 19 New Crops Added
Your crop variety just got an upgrade! Now grow:
Red Cabbage, Spinach, Cauliflower, Parsley, Dandelion, Celery, Chives, Arugula, Eggplant, Leek, Kale, Buttercrunch, Kohlrabi, Bok Choy, Peppermint, Radish, Radicchio, Sweet Potato, Turnip
• New planting pattern: Small crops use a 3×5 layout
🚜 New: Tractor Scheduling System
Automate your fields like never before!
• Assign tasks such as plowing, seeding, harvesting
• Customize tool type, row size, and action time
• Flexible schedules:
- Specific days (e.g., Mondays)
- Daily or monthly
• Integrates with Control Devices and Seed Changers
Unlock Requirements:
• 100 Rep Points
• $250,000 per scheduler
UI Shortcuts:
• Right-click to enable/disable
• Middle-click / C to copy building
🧰 Quality of Life Improvements
• Copy any building using Right-click / C
• Upgradable fuel tanks
• Minimizable top and bottom window drawers. Bottom soil data can now be opened and closed like top inventory window. Toggle through 3 settings for each. Open, Minimal and Collapsed. • • • • • Minimal top inventory bar is scrollable to always fit 2 rows in height.
• Bottom soil data window is now collapsible
• Top inventory bar scrolls in minimal mode
• Pre-select Jam, Oil Press, Compost recipes before placing
• Improved Order Ticket UI (larger icons, less clutter)
• Crop selection UI: Better readable crop selection button seed counts. Clearer seedbin and storage levels in crop tooltip, using icon and progress bar instead of words and numbers.
• Tooltips added to tools, crop icons, item selections
• Crop selection UI shows:
- Clearer seed counts
- Visual indicators for seedbin and storage levels
🔧 General Changes
• Solid fertilizer now covers 3 rows per use
• Planters no longer stop on failed actions (better for automation)
• Producer buildings show toggleable world notifications for new items
• Water gauges now alert when low
• Storage silos now show arrow pointing to capacity meter
• Bloom effect disabled for sharper visuals
• Seed tooltips now show days to grow instead of hours
• Reduced thunderstorm volume
• Seasonal weather is now more distinct and predictable
• Added setting to enable/disable switching to low poly weeds meshes when zooming out.
• Added new weeds option: dark plow poly meshes. This is what medium ploy meshes will switch to if enabled.
• Removed pH circle progress bar to prevent confusion that it needs to be filled
• Scrollable notification log now allows proper window interaction
• Refined tractor tooltips
• Compost station now starts with default recipe
• Producer building recheck for new item in same completed cycle to prevent 1st new cycle showing as 'unfulfilled' when hovering world widget
• Return original cost of building when removing placeables
🐞 Bug Fixes
• Challenge Mode restart no longer defaults to Endless
• Fixed Oil Press item removal issue
• Improved gamepad tool navigation
• Fixed stuck mouse zoom over popup UI
• Barley rendering size scaling corrected
• Fixed secondary mesh rendering for squash vines
• Speed button highlight now accurate after pause
• Changing speed no longer prevents worker actions
Ready to grow your farm and your community? The fields await! 🌽
