9 May 2025 Build 18409337 Edited 9 May 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Super small update. There might be a bigger update coming.

What changed:
Added an undo button to the end game menu when you lose.
Beating a level now has sparkly particles.

