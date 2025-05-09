The new update has the beginning of Episode 1 content patch, as well as major optimization improvements, and the bug fix with the Customization menu! We're very sorry it came a few hours after release, we had some issues on our end. We hope you all enjoy it, and thank you for playing Haunting Havens and supporting its future!
HOTFIX 0.2.1 - Content Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update