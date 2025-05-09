 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18409254
Update notes via Steam Community

The new update has the beginning of Episode 1 content patch, as well as major optimization improvements, and the bug fix with the Customization menu! We're very sorry it came a few hours after release, we had some issues on our end. We hope you all enjoy it, and thank you for playing Haunting Havens and supporting its future!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3377771
  • Loading history…
