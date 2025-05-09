 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18409183 Edited 9 May 2025 – 21:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed orientation of Objective Refresh item to be synced up with other items.

  • Fixed an issue where green gems were synced up.

  • Changed the color of the Black Gem to be more visible on the weapon stands.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3499541
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3499542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link