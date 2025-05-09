Greetings, everyone!

The moment has finally arrived: Inner Struggle's first major content update is officially LIVE!

This update brings a wave of new gameplay systems, unlockables, challenges, and even a brand-new enemy! Here's the full breakdown of what’s changed:

Main Additions

Focus Paths: Each Focus Path introduces a unique core mechanic that changes how Sophie survives, including a distinct pool of upgrades exclusive to each path.

Reactions: Special bonuses that occasionally appear mid-run. They can boost Sophie’s stats and unlock abilities that can turn the tide.

Afflictions: The heavier the Burden, the harder it gets! New effects will make things tougher as run continues.

Dodging: Press Shift to dodge through enemies and obstacles (maybe not on the Spider, though!)

New enemy: the Warden

Added an invulnerability window after taking damage

Added new unlocks and achievements.

The Struggle stat has been replaced with Burden , a more meaningful measure of Sophie’s fight.

Likewise, Highest Struggle is now Highest Burden.

Minor Adjustments

Default key for Dashing changed from Shift to Q (Shift now triggers Dodge).

Updated various UI elements and in-game sprites.

Slightly increased the camera zoom-out to improve visibility.

Refined several of Sophie’s animation frames.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where menu buttons became unresponsive when pausing during screen transitions.

Fixed fade transitions freezing if the pause menu was opened.

Fixed certain audio volume settings not applying correctly.

I hope these additions and changes will improve the overall gameplay experience with Inner Struggle. Sophie's battle grows deeper with each new attempt, and as she tries new ways of breaking free, the environment also finds new ways of ruining her efforts... Will it ever be enough?

Well, that’s all for now. This is truly the best time to dive in. And over the coming days, I’ll be actively monitoring for bugs, feedback, and opportunities to implement more quality-of-life improvements.

Thank you so much for everything! And now more than ever:

Good luck with the struggle.

~Somnitum