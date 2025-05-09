Update 2.0 features an expanded map to explore, featuring the farming village of Rozafir and the surrounding rocky terrain, new creatures 🐐 and quests.

[previewyoutube=ILiYmOvlVZ8;full]video[/previewyoutube]

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3473419457

🌸 2.0

Going forward we’ll be releasing these main integer updates with map additions on Fridays.

This update includes two additional maps, a settlement and some more shops (as well as a couple secret shops for the upstanding and less upstanding guards.

Rozafir and Lazure Falls are the last of the ‘early-game’ areas, and is, according to Mihal’s provided map, potentially the first maps on route to Din Varens for new players. Gathering some power and supplies in surrounding maps wouldn’t be the worst idea before venturing offroad here, though the roads themselves are typically clear of any riffraff for traveling.

🌸 Additions:

🌱 Map: Rozafir

🌱 Map: Lazure Falls

🌱 Door exits now have an icon to click (when visible by character) for easier use

🌱 Breakable objects, chests and doors repair themselves over time

🌱 Stealing has hearing roll check (sneak skill vs merchant’s sensory)

🌱 Can skip typewriter effect in dialogue by clicking on dialogue area

🌱 Improved some issues with companion following

🌱 Updated move speed so bag weight and move speed bonuses and ailments change speed by percentage instead of +/-

🌱 Updated quest end rewards for Witch and chalk rubbing

🌸 Fixes:

🌱 Fixed issues with rally sometimes not working outside of combat

🌱 Lachovinian treasures marked as contraband and cannot be sold at ordinary peddlers

🌱 Fixed visual issue with a yeti's stone wood armor

🌱 Fixed bug with dryad that is following party

🌱 Fixed issue where sometimes you can’t talk to NPCs when first loading a game

🌱 Fixed bug where game wasn’t pausing when in spellcrafting menu

🌱 Moved health on portrait hover so it’s not covered by key icon

🌱 Fixed some issues with summons while in Form Up circle

🌱 Fixed incorrect animation when pinning possessed children, now stomp on them as intended

🌱 Fixed bug where you could attack chests, brambles and locks outside of combat without waiting through recovery

🌱 Fixed an issue that could cause the action button to flicker

🌱 Fixed bug where goblin shaman getting knocked down didn’t stop spell swirl

🌱 fixed an issue with the Volling animation for the giant sword rally pocket where their foot is stupid when it lands

🌱 Fixed bug with camera going black when party split between indoor and outdoor scene with form up circle and you switch leaders

🌱 Fixed some issues with the movement speed of summoned/bound allies

🌱 Fixed issue where songs could disappear from companion docks

🌱 Added close button to Spellbook for mouse and keyboard controls

🌱 Fixed bug where hotkey for blocking was triggering while typing in journal

🌱 Fixed bug where tomb door said it’s blocked

🌱 Fixed bug where procession puzzle door not changing visual to unlocked after puzzle complete

🌱 Fixed bug with Long Legs rotation- [ ] Fixed bug where armor was blocking all poison damage

🌱 Fixed bug where party member could die from knockback and stay in the air

🌱 Fixed bug where charmer checks were passing when they shouldn’t

Some things to note:

🎄 The Vol Tree in the area provides some new summon spells of hostile creatures. These can be used for your advantage with synchronizing with enemy factions that would be hostile to them or a binding skill of one of your characters (each binding school of creature will attack the other, and Volling will attack all of them). These summons cannot be knocked out, and they’ll only be cast if you manually cast them.

🏋️ Weighing your guards’ movement speed has been adjusted to allow slighter faster travel outside combat. Details of this reflected in the expanded stats in the character sheet. This was so you could move a bit faster outside of combat (still the average of the four guards) and in combat you’ll probably slow down per individual’s speed stat. Encumbrance is weighed more heavily here compared to the stats before.

🚪 Door exits now display as an icon. This is easier to click with various HUD arrangements that may have been covering edges of the screen. Even in the perspective shots Exits are on the main sides of the screen (left/right/top/bottom), so when I play I usually put the HUD elements in corners, but your mileage may vary depending on your arrangement.

🌸 Next

The next couple weeks we're primarily working on some additional fixes for 2.0 and putting the finishing touches on the sailing maps for 3.0, scheduled for later this month.

Thanks everyone. Have a nice weekend

<3