Arkero VR has arrived!

Step into the arena and prove your skill in PvP Conquest, the core game mode where players clash for dominance using powerful spells, weapons, and class-based tactics.

Now launching with:

The first conquest battlemap: a dynamic, objective-based arena built for strategic combat.

3 playable classes, each offering unique abilities and playstyles.

The debut of our first set of Champions – with more arriving throughout the season.

Designed to be community-driven, Arkero VR evolves with you. Player feedback through our Discord and Reddit channels directly shapes balance, features, and future content.

What’s ahead:

Single-player Trials will receive continuous updates as new mechanics are introduced.

Co-op Mode unlocks next week, bringing team-based challenges to life.

More Champions, maps, and abilities will arrive over time in seasonal content drops.

Join the fight. Lead your team. Claim the realm.