Arkero VR has arrived!
Step into the arena and prove your skill in PvP Conquest, the core game mode where players clash for dominance using powerful spells, weapons, and class-based tactics.
Now launching with:
The first conquest battlemap: a dynamic, objective-based arena built for strategic combat.
3 playable classes, each offering unique abilities and playstyles.
The debut of our first set of Champions – with more arriving throughout the season.
Designed to be community-driven, Arkero VR evolves with you. Player feedback through our Discord and Reddit channels directly shapes balance, features, and future content.
What’s ahead:
Single-player Trials will receive continuous updates as new mechanics are introduced.
Co-op Mode unlocks next week, bringing team-based challenges to life.
More Champions, maps, and abilities will arrive over time in seasonal content drops.
Join the fight. Lead your team. Claim the realm.
