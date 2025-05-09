No more fumbling through the loadout menu when you pop back in! The UI now automatically closes the moment your respawn timer expires, putting you straight back into the action.

Victory Screen That Sticks Around

Ever win a round only to have the victory banner vanish immediately? We refactored our UI so the victory/defeat overlay stays on your screen until you decide to close it—perfect for that post-match screenshot.

Live, Always-Up-to-Date Scoreboard

From now on, kills, deaths and ping stats update in real time—even while the scoreboard is open—so you can track your team’s performance without toggling in and out.