QOL

Added Quick Craft panel so you can quickly craft items that correspond to nearby blueprints without having to open your inventory and craft panels

Performance

Massively improved the performance of the systems responsible for revealing terrain and for determining what defense platforms and objects the player is near, which should significantly increase fps especially on computers with fewer CPU cores and on very large maps

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that could happen when upgrading cargo holds

Fixed a bug where upgraded structures would not have all their data setup properly

Fixed a bug where the defense platform proximity logic wouldn't properly release defense platforms that went out of range, allowing the player to control units at those platforms even if the player was too far away

With this update, I've added an amazing QOL tool that has been long requested: a quick craft button panel for nearby blueprints, making it both easy to craft things around you that need crafting, and also just to get a sense for blueprints near you.

I've also fixed a common crash and given performance, especially for large maps, a nice fps boost.

