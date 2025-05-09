New bug fixes, costumes, and hair colors added!
-
Fixed the collision on the stairs to the shrine
-
Fixed an issue where Accessories purchased were not saving properly.
-
Improved interaction stability for more items and money pickups
-
Added a back exit to the school to prevent getting stuck
-
Made jizo respawn in front of Grandma and Grandpa's house if it clips through the house walls (If there are other known locations that the jizo can get stuck please let me know!)
-
Added 4 new outfits colors, 4 new Hair Colors, 4 new accessory colors.
-
Increased game completion Gift to 4000yen.
Changed files in this update