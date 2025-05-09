We’ve just rolled out fresh content and improvements for our multiplayer project. Highlights of this patch:

New Skills:

Synchronism — reduces cooldowns across all abilities

Haste — increases player movement speed

Damage Increase — boosts the damage of all skills

Quality of Life Updates:

Skills now display clear type indicators (attack, defense, or buff)

Fixed coin pickup quantities to properly reflect in-game values

Text and UI elements now scale correctly at all resolutions

Further optimized damage flow display for smoother feedback

Adjusted passive skill values for better gameplay balance

Excited to see our players enjoy these changes and keep pushing the project forward.

If you’re passionate about multiplayer systems, game balance, or UX improvements — let’s connect and swap ideas!

#gamedev #multiplayergames #ue5 #update #indiedev #gamesdevelopment