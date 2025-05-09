We’ve just rolled out fresh content and improvements for our multiplayer project. Highlights of this patch:
New Skills:
Synchronism — reduces cooldowns across all abilities
Haste — increases player movement speed
Damage Increase — boosts the damage of all skills
Quality of Life Updates:
Skills now display clear type indicators (attack, defense, or buff)
Fixed coin pickup quantities to properly reflect in-game values
Text and UI elements now scale correctly at all resolutions
Further optimized damage flow display for smoother feedback
Adjusted passive skill values for better gameplay balance
Excited to see our players enjoy these changes and keep pushing the project forward.
If you’re passionate about multiplayer systems, game balance, or UX improvements — let’s connect and swap ideas!
#gamedev #multiplayergames #ue5 #update #indiedev #gamesdevelopment
Changed files in this update