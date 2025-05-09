Hello Survivors!
Some new changes for you:
-
Fixed additional instances of infinite loading affecting some players.
-
Resolved an issue where the machine would not stop at roadblocks—thank you to everyone who reported this so quickly!
-
Made several improvements to reduce overall energy consumption
-
Pistons I and Pistons II now provide greater fuel efficiency.
-
Coal has been made a more efficient fuel source.
-
The machine bonus now further reduces fuel consumption.
Thanks for all your feedback!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601330/Survival_Machine/
Changed files in this update