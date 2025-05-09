 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18408666 Edited 9 May 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Survivors!

Some new changes for you:

  • Fixed additional instances of infinite loading affecting some players.

  • Resolved an issue where the machine would not stop at roadblocks—thank you to everyone who reported this so quickly!

  • Made several improvements to reduce overall energy consumption

  • Pistons I and Pistons II now provide greater fuel efficiency.

  • Coal has been made a more efficient fuel source.

  • The machine bonus now further reduces fuel consumption.

Thanks for all your feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601330/Survival_Machine/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1601331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link