9 May 2025 Build 18408604 Edited 9 May 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Enabled the ability to customize keyboard key binding!
  • FIxed an issue where a full screen out-of-bound UI would get stuck on screen.
  • Further optimizations on some custscene VFX.

