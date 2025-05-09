- Enabled the ability to customize keyboard key binding!
- FIxed an issue where a full screen out-of-bound UI would get stuck on screen.
- Further optimizations on some custscene VFX.
We heard you loud and clear: now with custom keyboard key binding!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2787321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update