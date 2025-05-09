Gameplay changes:

-Included “kite” AI mode for NPCs or party members

QoL changes:

-Holding Left-click or holding “Esc” speeds up dialogue as an option to skip lengthy conversations

-When a player NPC is selected, the party icon bar does not disappear with movement. This should help with controlling party members more easily.

Bugs:

-Fixed bug that won’t save EXP when using teleporter

-Self-targeting with "tab" no longer causes faction display issues when hovering over NPCs afterwards