 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18408570 Edited 9 May 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:
-Included “kite” AI mode for NPCs or party members

QoL changes:
-Holding Left-click or holding “Esc” speeds up dialogue as an option to skip lengthy conversations
-When a player NPC is selected, the party icon bar does not disappear with movement. This should help with controlling party members more easily.

Bugs:
-Fixed bug that won’t save EXP when using teleporter
-Self-targeting with "tab" no longer causes faction display issues when hovering over NPCs afterwards

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3394041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link