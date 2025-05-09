Gameplay changes:
-Included “kite” AI mode for NPCs or party members
QoL changes:
-Holding Left-click or holding “Esc” speeds up dialogue as an option to skip lengthy conversations
-When a player NPC is selected, the party icon bar does not disappear with movement. This should help with controlling party members more easily.
Bugs:
-Fixed bug that won’t save EXP when using teleporter
-Self-targeting with "tab" no longer causes faction display issues when hovering over NPCs afterwards
Changed files in this update