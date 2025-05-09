Ahoy, cosmic debtors! FISH FEAR ME Friday brings with it a bounteous tide this week: the controller support update is now live!! Let's dive into it!

Patch Notes

Added controller navigation support to the entire game! All UI elements can now be interacted with via controller. You can play the entire game without once touching the keyboard or mouse!

Similarly, beefed up support for mouse and keyboard players. You can finally use the scroll wheel to select bait, or use the keyboard to navigate UI menus!

Updated the key binding menu backend to support a much more robust interaction system. The result of this is that more control rebinding options are available. Try it out!

Huge shoutouts to visiting programmer Noé Charron for pinch hitting this update. Seriously, this would NOT have been possible without them. Everyone say "Thank you Noé!"

This update involved a LOT of backend changes, so PLEASE let us know in the Steam forums if you notice anything awkward or awry. We're determined to make it so every player has the best experience possible!

Question of the Week

Uhhhhh fish?? How about em??? (It's been a long week.)

Happy fishing,

Heather Flowers