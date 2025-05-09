Hello,

Today, we are releasing a new update with another bunch of Quality of Life improvements, bug fixes, and the New Map - Alaska.

Changelog:

Added / New

New map: Alaska

8 new fish species: Arctic char Chinook salmon Dolly Varden Trout Alaska whitefish Cutthroat Trout Green Sturgeon White Sturgeon Bull Trout

New fish species added to Trophy Lodge

Warehouse building added to Trophy Lodge map

Added dynamic waves for: player avatar, fishing line, fishing lure, float, and fish

Added the possibility to turn off water reflections (both SSR and Planar)

Added fishing hat to the fisherman avatar

New selection and loading images

Fixes

Fixed teleportation bug causing the fishing line to stretch to absurd lengths

Fixed missing water splashes from bait, fish, and player footsteps in water

Fixed Arctic Char null reference in Residence

Fixed gaps in underwater visuals (transparency issues)

The fixed rod is not showing the correct green indicator when using the correct technique

Fixed whitefish display position in Trophy Panel

Fixed wind and rain issues in Thailand

Fixed issue with river mesh not loading correctly by pre-baking colliders

Fixed reflection probes to reduce white glow on fish

Fixed trophy room display issue

Changes / Improvements

Changed water & weather settings on Thailand map

Minor changes & fixes on Zalasie

Ambient Occlusion, Post-Processing, and Water settings improved

Residence room layout updated

Fish waypoint system updated to support rivers and multi-level waters

Near-throw marker updated to work with different water levels

Fish labels updated to work with the new GameWaterSystem

Over/Underwater view updated for multi-level water compatibility

Line raycaster updated to support dynamic waves without triggering camera bugs

Alaska

Level required: 18

Alaska offers more than just salmon-filled rivers—nearby lakes challenge anglers with sturgeon, trout, and a variety of salmon species. Available fish include Arctic char, sockeye salmon, coho salmon, chinook salmon, pink salmon, chum salmon, Dolly Varden trout, Alaska whitefish, northern pike, rainbow trout, burbot, cutthroat trout, bull trout, green sturgeon, and white sturgeon.

Dynamic Water

Missing effects on water were a pain, we saw that in many comments, posts, and reviews. Today, we bring them back. We know it won't be perfect, so if you think something is giving not enough ripples/effects on water, let us know. We are ready to adjust it!



With today's update, the game leaves Early Access. There will be no price change. We will continue the game support. Our priority is to focus on polishing the game after today's release through the upcoming weeks.

We prepared new avatar animations so they are not so wacky, we will improve rod bending & actions, and perform a bunch of QoL fixes and improvements.

In June, we will release another map - Delaware.