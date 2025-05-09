Balance Changes

Doubled pet and weapon rewards on 'Ruthless' Tomb of Etheria.

Doubled weapon and accessory rewards on 'Ruthless' Challenge: Forest Ogre Crush.

Huntress weapon buffs. List of changes in the next lines:

Blaster Rifle - 80% buff

Crystal Gun (from Crystalline Resurgence 1) - 120% buff

Death Wish (Event) - 60% buff

Eggnator - 105% buff and closer spread

Ember Flame - 33% buff

Etherian Energy Cannon - 105% buff

Hashat's Recurve (from Crystalline Resurgence 1) - 80% buff

Hyper Rifle - 113% buff

Krakken Kannon - 210% buff

Krytical Strike (from Ruthless Sky City) - 100% buff

Moby's Mobile Launcher - 230% buff

Mushroom Launcher - 100% buff

Pawn Shot - 185% buff

Pressurized Energy Core (from Crystalline Resurgence 3) - 110% buff

Samiel the Flayer (from Crystalline Resurgence 2) - 108% buff

Scarab Bow - 100% buff

Shai Hulud (from Ruthless War of the Djinn) - 84% buff

Shaitan of A thousand Winds (from Ruthless Moraggo Desert Town) - 60% buff

Soul Dissolver - 67% buff

Spider Bow (from Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2) - 15% buff

The Gartner (from Crystalline Resurgence 4) - 125% buff

Van Wolfenstein (from Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2) - 82% buff

Web of Love (Event) - 59% buff

Winter Flame - 55% buff

Bug FIxes

Orbs on Eternia Gauntlet are now regular breakables with health bars and mini-map icons.

Fixed some replication issues with boss textures, torches, and boss floor decal during final fight on Eternia Gauntlet.

Added censor keybind to Trading UI.

Fixed collision on floor downstairs on Winter Tavern.

Fixed collision downstair on Valentine Tavern

Tinkerer's Workshop Community Event

Next Friday, May 16th at 12:00 (UTC-5/EST), marks the beginning of the Tinkerer's Worksho event hosted by our friends from the Dungeon Defenders Run n Giveaways server. This event will run until May 18th at 22:00 (UTC-5/EST), and we'll be delving into the depths of the Tinker's Workshop, a hidden workshop buried beneath the fiery volcano

of Embermount. Gear up and prepare to battle through relentless hordes

of enemies to reclaim what lies within!

For more information about this event, check out the official announcement, follow along for updates in the Dungeon Defenders Runs n Giveaways Discord server, and brush up on your event knowledge using the guide below!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1211979327

For Etheria!