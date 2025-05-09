Balance Changes
-
Doubled pet and weapon rewards on 'Ruthless' Tomb of Etheria.
-
Doubled weapon and accessory rewards on 'Ruthless' Challenge: Forest Ogre Crush.
-
Huntress weapon buffs. List of changes in the next lines:
Blaster Rifle - 80% buff
Crystal Gun (from Crystalline Resurgence 1) - 120% buff
Death Wish (Event) - 60% buff
Eggnator - 105% buff and closer spread
Ember Flame - 33% buff
Etherian Energy Cannon - 105% buff
Hashat's Recurve (from Crystalline Resurgence 1) - 80% buff
Hyper Rifle - 113% buff
Krakken Kannon - 210% buff
Krytical Strike (from Ruthless Sky City) - 100% buff
Moby's Mobile Launcher - 230% buff
Mushroom Launcher - 100% buff
Pawn Shot - 185% buff
Pressurized Energy Core (from Crystalline Resurgence 3) - 110% buff
Samiel the Flayer (from Crystalline Resurgence 2) - 108% buff
Scarab Bow - 100% buff
Shai Hulud (from Ruthless War of the Djinn) - 84% buff
Shaitan of A thousand Winds (from Ruthless Moraggo Desert Town) - 60% buff
Soul Dissolver - 67% buff
Spider Bow (from Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2) - 15% buff
The Gartner (from Crystalline Resurgence 4) - 125% buff
Van Wolfenstein (from Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2) - 82% buff
Web of Love (Event) - 59% buff
Winter Flame - 55% buff
Bug FIxes
-
Orbs on Eternia Gauntlet are now regular breakables with health bars and mini-map icons.
-
Fixed some replication issues with boss textures, torches, and boss floor decal during final fight on Eternia Gauntlet.
-
Added censor keybind to Trading UI.
-
Fixed collision on floor downstairs on Winter Tavern.
-
Fixed collision downstair on Valentine Tavern
Tinkerer's Workshop Community Event
Next Friday, May 16th at 12:00 (UTC-5/EST), marks the beginning of the Tinkerer's Worksho event hosted by our friends from the Dungeon Defenders Run n Giveaways server. This event will run until May 18th at 22:00 (UTC-5/EST), and we'll be delving into the depths of the Tinker's Workshop, a hidden workshop buried beneath the fiery volcano
of Embermount. Gear up and prepare to battle through relentless hordes
of enemies to reclaim what lies within!
For more information about this event, check out the official announcement, follow along for updates in the Dungeon Defenders Runs n Giveaways Discord server, and brush up on your event knowledge using the guide below!
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1211979327
For Etheria!
Changed files in this update