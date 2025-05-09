 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18408372 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Doubled pet and weapon rewards on 'Ruthless' Tomb of Etheria.

  • Doubled weapon and accessory rewards on 'Ruthless' Challenge: Forest Ogre Crush.

  • Huntress weapon buffs. List of changes in the next lines:
    Blaster Rifle - 80% buff
    Crystal Gun (from Crystalline Resurgence 1) - 120% buff
    Death Wish (Event) - 60% buff
    Eggnator - 105% buff and closer spread
    Ember Flame - 33% buff
    Etherian Energy Cannon - 105% buff
    Hashat's Recurve (from Crystalline Resurgence 1) - 80% buff
    Hyper Rifle - 113% buff
    Krakken Kannon - 210% buff
    Krytical Strike (from Ruthless Sky City) - 100% buff
    Moby's Mobile Launcher - 230% buff
    Mushroom Launcher - 100% buff
    Pawn Shot - 185% buff
    Pressurized Energy Core (from Crystalline Resurgence 3) - 110% buff
    Samiel the Flayer (from Crystalline Resurgence 2) - 108% buff
    Scarab Bow - 100% buff
    Shai Hulud (from Ruthless War of the Djinn) - 84% buff
    Shaitan of A thousand Winds (from Ruthless Moraggo Desert Town) - 60% buff
    Soul Dissolver - 67% buff
    Spider Bow (from Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2) - 15% buff
    The Gartner (from Crystalline Resurgence 4) - 125% buff
    Van Wolfenstein (from Ruthless Halloween Spooktacular 2) - 82% buff
    Web of Love (Event) - 59% buff
    Winter Flame - 55% buff

Bug FIxes

  • Orbs on Eternia Gauntlet are now regular breakables with health bars and mini-map icons.

  • Fixed some replication issues with boss textures, torches, and boss floor decal during final fight on Eternia Gauntlet.

  • Added censor keybind to Trading UI.

  • Fixed collision on floor downstairs on Winter Tavern.

  • Fixed collision downstair on Valentine Tavern

Tinkerer's Workshop Community Event

Next Friday, May 16th at 12:00 (UTC-5/EST), marks the beginning of the Tinkerer's Worksho event hosted by our friends from the Dungeon Defenders Run n Giveaways server. This event will run until May 18th at 22:00 (UTC-5/EST), and we'll be delving into the depths of the Tinker's Workshop, a hidden workshop buried beneath the fiery volcano
of Embermount. Gear up and prepare to battle through relentless hordes
of enemies to reclaim what lies within!

For more information about this event, check out the official announcement, follow along for updates in the Dungeon Defenders Runs n Giveaways Discord server, and brush up on your event knowledge using the guide below!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1211979327

For Etheria!

Changed files in this update

Windows Dungeon Defenders Depot Depot 65801
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204381 Dungeon Defenders Eternia Shards Part 1 Depot 204381
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204382 EterniaShards2 Depot 204382
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204383 EterniaShards3 Depot 204383
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 204384 EterniaShards4 Depot 204384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link