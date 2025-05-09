Red Night enters Beta!
Here are the additions in this new version:
- Smoke and fog system when pipes are hit by gunfire
- Improved flashlights for the M4 and Glock
- Ammo system:
- Reloading causes you to lose any remaining bullets in the magazine
- A key lets you check your remaining magazines (Tess will tell you)
- Ammo is now assigned to each weapon (M4 / Glock)
- Improved glowstick torches
- Added new corridors: house ↔ garage / basement ↔ basement, to prevent dead ends for the monster
- Introduction improved and polished
- New monster
- Horde system
- Flamethrower (attached under the M4)
- Radial menu
- Camera VFX
- New basement
- New voice lines from Tess
- New audio effects
- Controller vibration support
- Explosives (Level 1 Finale)
- Various additions
- General optimizations and improvements
- Numerous bug fixes (Huge thanks to the testers who helped eliminate bugs you'll never have to face!)
Coming in the next update:
- Fully localized subtitle system (English, Spanish, German)
- Level 1 Grand Finale and transition to Level 2
- Implementation of all player feedback
See you soon… and happy hunting!
Changed files in this update