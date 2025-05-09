Red Night enters Beta!

Here are the additions in this new version:

Smoke and fog system when pipes are hit by gunfire

Improved flashlights for the M4 and Glock

Ammo system:

Reloading causes you to lose any remaining bullets in the magazine

A key lets you check your remaining magazines (Tess will tell you)

Ammo is now assigned to each weapon (M4 / Glock)

Improved glowstick torches

Added new corridors: house ↔ garage / basement ↔ basement, to prevent dead ends for the monster

Introduction improved and polished

New monster

Horde system

Flamethrower (attached under the M4)

Radial menu

Camera VFX

New basement

New voice lines from Tess

New audio effects

Controller vibration support

Explosives (Level 1 Finale)

Various additions

General optimizations and improvements

Numerous bug fixes (Huge thanks to the testers who helped eliminate bugs you'll never have to face!)

Coming in the next update:

Fully localized subtitle system (English, Spanish, German)

Level 1 Grand Finale and transition to Level 2

Implementation of all player feedback

See you soon… and happy hunting!