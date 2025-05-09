 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 May 2025 Build 18408256 Edited 9 May 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Red Night enters Beta!
Here are the additions in this new version:

  • Smoke and fog system when pipes are hit by gunfire
  • Improved flashlights for the M4 and Glock
  • Ammo system:
  • Reloading causes you to lose any remaining bullets in the magazine
  • A key lets you check your remaining magazines (Tess will tell you)
  • Ammo is now assigned to each weapon (M4 / Glock)
  • Improved glowstick torches
  • Added new corridors: house ↔ garage / basement ↔ basement, to prevent dead ends for the monster
  • Introduction improved and polished
  • New monster
  • Horde system
  • Flamethrower (attached under the M4)
  • Radial menu
  • Camera VFX
  • New basement
  • New voice lines from Tess
  • New audio effects
  • Controller vibration support
  • Explosives (Level 1 Finale)
  • Various additions
  • General optimizations and improvements
  • Numerous bug fixes (Huge thanks to the testers who helped eliminate bugs you'll never have to face!)

Coming in the next update:

  • Fully localized subtitle system (English, Spanish, German)
  • Level 1 Grand Finale and transition to Level 2
  • Implementation of all player feedback

See you soon… and happy hunting!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2736782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link