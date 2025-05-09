Additional small patch today:
v0.91.2 Blast Off
General:
-Improved new player onboarding
-Improved the layout of tutorial tips
Gameplay:
-Player now starts the game with some more Scrap, gives more options in the first shop
-Buffed some weapons that were weaker
-Bosses will award you their experience if you survive the map regardless of if you killed it or not (Scrap is only on kill)
-Reduced the health of Dillosaurs slightly
Fixes:
-Small tooltip fixes
-Optimizations
