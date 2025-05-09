Additional small patch today:

v0.91.2 Blast Off

General:

-Improved new player onboarding

-Improved the layout of tutorial tips

Gameplay:

-Player now starts the game with some more Scrap, gives more options in the first shop

-Buffed some weapons that were weaker

-Bosses will award you their experience if you survive the map regardless of if you killed it or not (Scrap is only on kill)

-Reduced the health of Dillosaurs slightly

Fixes:

-Small tooltip fixes

-Optimizations