

Knights and mercs, we are rolling out a polish update for Friday. We're constantly working to keep up with the F10s coming in from the community, taking your feedback, fixing bugs and improving everything we can. This update is a big one, hitting on a ton of nice things for you - it's polish Friday! We've improved the rules for Cyber Knights getting new implants, fixed a big bug with Gunslinger's Fanning, made a host of improvements for the Steam Deck controls and clarity of display on its screen, improved noise display of Talents and Items like grenades and more. Let the F10s fall, let the cyberpunk reign!

If you are enjoying the relentless pace of updates for the game, please take a moment to leave a review. Our tiny dev team thanks you!

Cyber Knight + Cyber = Rapid Integration



When a Cyber Knight takes on a quantum rider into their spine, it changes them forever. The integration of the quantum tactical computer is deep, and it makes them extremely fast, tough, and at times, nearly prescient.

Another benefit of the quantum rider is that a Cyber Knight's body responds exceptionally well to new cybernetics. To bring this lore into the game, we've added the Rapid Integration special rule for Cyber Knights - their recovery time from cyber surgery is now automatically half of what it is for a normal merc. This is also a big help to keep your Knight in the action, as so many missions, heists, and critical outings require their presence.

We also fixed a bug where some of the special rules for implants had bad text in their title and if a cybernetic was installing you couldn't hover over it to see all of its stats until it finished the install. Plus finally, if a slot has no options to install, then it is grayed out and cannot be accessed.

Happy splicing!

Gunslinger Fanning

We've fixed the bug with Gunslinger's Fanning. Once you took some shots with Fanning you were basically locked into Full Auto mode forever. Heck, I think if you had a Sword it would be a Full Auto Sword. ... Now I wish we had this bug back.

Fixed!

With Update #245, we've made a wide set of improvements for the Steam Deck.

First, we've addressed an issue where due to the small screen of the Steam Deck, a lot of basic UI images were rendering badly. For example, the selection lines for a button could disappear because in the source image (designed for 1080p) the yellow line is only 1 px wide, and when scaled down a bit, that can go to 0 px wide and poof. So, we've updated over 100 images and UI situations in the game in which the Steam Deck wasn't giving good clarity of its UI rendering - from the buttons to backgrounds, class tree and more. None of these were big blockers, but they did make the game less nice to look at - so key work! Thanks to everyone reporting F10s here!



We've improved the display for Full Auto and Grenade Arc on the Deck and controllers. Due to a lack of total button count, controllers start with a single button (RT) bound to changing the target count or adjusting the grenade arc. To still give you the full functionality, we've ensured that it is properly labeled, that the unbound key is hidden, and that the targets/arc loop as you press the single button. So, if you have 4 Full Auto targets, pressing (RT) once will loop you back to 1 target, then 2, 3, 4, and then 1 again. This gives you the full range of options with a single button.

We've also made 3 changes to the Matrix to make it more controller / Steam Deck friendly:

The IC panel now auto-scrolls with the selected element. Ahhh, nice.

When the Matrix screen came up on your second Turn in the Matrix and you were using a controller, the selection state was left in a bad way that made it really hard to get going for that Turn. This is now resolved.

When you disconnected from the Matrix, sometimes your Hacker would not be able to move afterwards, or moving another character would actually move the Hacker (!?!)

Item/Talent Noise Warnings



With Update #245, we've updated how Talents control the noise icons overhead of enemies on the map. Now, when you select a Talent or Item to use, the overhead noise icons will only appear if that Talent or Item creates enough noise to alert them. This is most useful for Grenades where the overhead ear can let you know how many enemies will hear that big boom. It can also give confirmation for Talents like Venom Trap and items like Shock Mine that when thrown, no one will hear it.

In the case of a weapon attack, the regular Ear icon is shown. In the case of noise caused by a Talent, a small box is inserted around the Ear. This can help you spot the difference when it matters.

Face Talent Alignment



It is small but felt important - the Face Talent list now always aligns nicely with the Cold Storage border, regardless of screen resolution.

v1.10.49 - 5/9/2025