9 May 2025 Build 18407907 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a file name mismatch in the Steam launch options vs. which files were actually installed. If you do not see an option to Update the game in your library, try right-clicking the title in your games list, selecting Properties..., Installed Files, and verifying the integrity of the files. This should manually install the correct file names.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3559981
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3559982
  • Loading history…
