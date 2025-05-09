Fixed a file name mismatch in the Steam launch options vs. which files were actually installed. If you do not see an option to Update the game in your library, try right-clicking the title in your games list, selecting Properties..., Installed Files, and verifying the integrity of the files. This should manually install the correct file names.
v0.4.1.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3559981
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3559982
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update