The following fixes and balance changes have been made to SMITE 2 and are now available on PC with console to follow as soon as possible.

Items

The Executioner Decreased Passive Strength from 40 to 30 Decreased Passive Intelligence from 70 to 55

Totem of death Decreased Cooldown Rate from 20 to 15

Demon Blade Decreased Attack Speed from 20% to 15%



Gods

Kali Incense (3) Decreased Bonus Intelligence Scaling per Rupture Stack from 22.5% to 17.5%. Decreased Base Damage from 40/65/90/115/140 to 35/55/75/95/115.

Guan Yu Taolu Assault (3) Decreased Protection Steal from 3/6/9/12/15 to 3/5/7/9/11.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where Aphrodite Basic attack was showing the wrong VFX