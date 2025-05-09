The following fixes and balance changes have been made to SMITE 2 and are now available on PC with console to follow as soon as possible.
Items
-
The Executioner
-
Decreased Passive Strength from 40 to 30
-
Decreased Passive Intelligence from 70 to 55
-
-
Totem of death
- Decreased Cooldown Rate from 20 to 15
-
Demon Blade
- Decreased Attack Speed from 20% to 15%
Gods
-
Kali
-
Incense (3)
-
Decreased Bonus Intelligence Scaling per Rupture Stack from 22.5% to 17.5%.
-
Decreased Base Damage from 40/65/90/115/140 to 35/55/75/95/115.
-
-
-
Guan Yu
-
Taolu Assault (3)
- Decreased Protection Steal from 3/6/9/12/15 to 3/5/7/9/11.
-
Fixes
Fixed an issue where Aphrodite Basic attack was showing the wrong VFX
