 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18407882 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following fixes and balance changes have been made to SMITE 2 and are now available on PC with console to follow as soon as possible.

Items

  • The Executioner

    • Decreased Passive Strength from 40 to 30

    • Decreased Passive Intelligence from 70 to 55

  • Totem of death

    • Decreased Cooldown Rate from 20 to 15

  • Demon Blade

    • Decreased Attack Speed from 20% to 15%

Gods

  • Kali

    • Incense (3)

      • Decreased Bonus Intelligence Scaling per Rupture Stack from 22.5% to 17.5%.

      • Decreased Base Damage from 40/65/90/115/140 to 35/55/75/95/115.

  • Guan Yu

    • Taolu Assault (3)

      • Decreased Protection Steal from 3/6/9/12/15 to 3/5/7/9/11.

Fixes
Fixed an issue where Aphrodite Basic attack was showing the wrong VFX

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2437171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link