- Fixed Eclipse powers not lowering the gauge bar.
- Summer Character modification: Added a projectile and changed the auto-double.
- Fixed the projectile special power being disabled.
- Fixed stages.
- Fixed several minor bugs.
Last Eclipse Update 1.1.1
