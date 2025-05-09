 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18407839 Edited 10 May 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Eclipse powers not lowering the gauge bar.
  • Summer Character modification: Added a projectile and changed the auto-double.
  • Fixed the projectile special power being disabled.
  • Fixed stages.
  • Fixed several minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2223461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link