Hello!

This patch is an important one. We have some major fixes to save management and mission progress:

Fixed issue when loading saves for when a single user profile was present

Fixed issue when finishing the Explore Ship mission

Fixed issue with weather sound effects

Added new weather effects

Added two new creatures to the planet pool

Fixed some UI and draw issues

I'm still working on fixing the render issue on AMD cards. If you experience a black screen, remember to check the options and disable the extra color tilt effect.

Thanks for the help, let me know if you run into any issues.