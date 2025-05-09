 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18407762 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Build 1.0.10498 Patch #5

  • Cedani should no longer block progress in Chapter 3 on week 1

  • Another (hopefully final) pass on loading the game to main menu - then back again causing main quest blocker issues (if you had this issue, you will need to load the game from a WEEK-START save (not mid-week))

  • Oleg will show up correctly in the Council Room after sending him to find the dog

  • Fix for Chapter 6, Grevno Gates blocker

  • Fix for game getting locked at Losing Grevno cutscene (sticky soldier will no longer lock the game)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1373091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link