Build 1.0.10498 Patch #5

Cedani should no longer block progress in Chapter 3 on week 1

Another (hopefully final) pass on loading the game to main menu - then back again causing main quest blocker issues (if you had this issue, you will need to load the game from a WEEK-START save (not mid-week))

Oleg will show up correctly in the Council Room after sending him to find the dog

Fix for Chapter 6, Grevno Gates blocker