Hello everyone!

Good news: the "Hero Creator" update is finally here… Prepare to dive into a richer, more epic adventure… full of secrets.

After two years of development, this major update is now accessible in the main branch. This update has been a huge technical and creative challenge. I have added many new contents and reworked all the code to improve performance and ensure an optimal gaming experience.

I would like to thank my wife and Cdrix for their help with the texts, as well as our community on Discord and Steam for their support with the experimental version.

The game is now available in ten languages: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Arabic, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, German, and Hindi.

Note: some translations have been fully completed using automated translation tools (translations in English and French are not affected). Some texts may require adjustments… or perhaps a mischievous goblin has hidden a few traps to slow down your progress! Thank you for your understanding.

Important: It is essential to start a new game with this update. The old version of the game is not compatible.

Discover everything that this major update brings:

Create Your Own Heroes

Create multiple heroes to conquer the mysterious lands of Zarabon. Play with them, level them up, make them stronger, then assign them to manage and protect your villages. They will rebuild destroyed buildings and organize villagers' work to ensure production. Who will become your champion?

Different Types of Villagers

I’ve created a villager generation system that assigns them varied appearances and skills.

Dynamic Quest Generator

A dynamic quest generator has been set up to offer missions based on the villagers’ needs. Look for workers marked with an exclamation point: they need you… and maybe much more than it seems! Numerous quests will allow you to help the villagers and their communities.

Armor Pieces

Your heroes and soldiers can now equip armor forged for the upcoming battles: helmets, chestplates, pants, gloves, and boots. You can also assign them an amulet and a ring to enhance their abilities. Will you have the courage to get them the most powerful equipment, even in the heart of danger?

Training Camp at the Barrack

Set up targets to train your archers or training dummies for your soldiers. This will allow your troops—and you—to gain experience, become stronger, and... forge their legend.

Forge

Use the forge to melt metals and create ingots. These resources will help you craft better equipment, worthy of Zarabon’s ancient heroes.

Improvement of the Mining Career

Install a large furnace to melt your metals and produce ingots in larger quantities. Will you discover forgotten veins, buried for centuries?

Visit the General Store

Access the general store to buy or sell your goods at the counter, thanks to a new, more intuitive interface. Stock on the shelves varies depending on the available items. Keep an eye out!

New Caves to Explore

Go explore 19 different caves to extract precious resources: coal, iron, gold, silver, and diamonds. Some caves are linked to a village, allowing your miners to exploit them once the hostile creatures are cleared out.

Elemental

Elementals, ancient guardians of the depths of the caves, fiercely protect the diamonds. Powerful and formidable, they offer a great reward to those who dare face them… and survive.

Cave Troll

Deep within the large caves live the cave trolls. Fierce, they can be fought… but also tamed and domesticated. Who will dare to win their respect?

Skeleton

Face different types of skeletons in the caves and collect their equipment. Each battle awakens the remnants of a forgotten past!

Mammoth

Mammoths live in the snowy mountains. You can fight them, but also tame them. Precious allies for attacking enemy villages… but at what cost?

Locked Access

Some accesses are locked by doors with a unique key. Without this key, no economic exchange will be possible between the villages of the snowy and forest biomes.

Discover new equipment, available by facing different creatures.

New Construction Elements

Additions: a Level 2 Workbench, a Wooden Hut, a Large Chest, a Light Post with Lantern, a Rabbit and Buckdjeuves Shelter, a Mannequin, and a Training Target.

World Map Expansion

The forest biome has been expanded, and a new snowy mountain biome has been added, including 18 buildable terrains, 9 goblin villages, and 6 yeti villages. And according to some rumors, secrets buried for centuries await discovery in these remote lands…

Rabbits and Buckdjeuves

The forests welcome rabbits and buckdjeuves. Rabbits are peaceful, but beware of the buckdjeuves: they can become aggressive and attack at any moment.

Rabbit Traps

Make traps to capture wild rabbits. Once captured, place them in a rabbit shelter and feed them to evolve into buckdjeuves.

Once the rabbit evolves, you’ll be able to ride the buckdjeuve or assign it to one of your soldiers to explore the world of Zarabon at full speed and safely.

Caribou and Saber-toothed Tigers

The Caribou and Saber-toothed Tigers roam the forests of the snowy mountains. Highly aggressive, they can be captured with traps. You’ll need to fill feeders to attract and tame them. But beware, some say they sense the souls of hunters.

Cooking Recipes

Find recipes to give to your bakers so they can prepare new dishes, inspired by Zarabon’s forgotten traditions.

Equipment Recipes

Find recipes to learn how to craft new equipment, or give them to your blacksmiths to craft.

Character Comfort System

Your character's body temperature varies depending on the climate. Be careful: if they get too cold or too hot, they will lose health over time. Nature is also... your greatest adversary!

Store Manager

Hire a manager in your general store: they will sell surplus goods and buy requested resources from neighboring villages.

Yeti Village

The yetis develop their own village in the snowy mountains. They are neutral, but you can strengthen your relationship by completing quests for them. Will you uncover the mysteries of their tribe?

Yeti Horn

Use the Yeti Horn in one of your villages in the snowy mountains to send a distress signal. The Yeti chief will then send reinforcements to defend your village for a limited time.

Jacob Bright and the Werewolves

A mysterious man, dressed in wolf skin, roams the forests. Complete tasks for him and increase your reputation with the werewolves. Beware: during the full moon, he transforms into a werewolf and becomes extremely dangerous if you’re not allied. However, if you are allied, you can set up camp on their territory and receive protection against enemies.

Village Road System

Build roads to improve circulation in your village. You can even name each road.

Many other additions await you: go explore and dominate the world of Zarabon with this update full of content and features!

Meanwhile, I continue the development of the Multiplayer Mode (an experimental version will be available soon). "Where many walk, the path divides," they used to say. Allies... or enemies? The choice will be yours... with your friends!

New places will rise on the horizon, carrying forgotten secrets… Soon, the Tavern, the Fishing Hut, the Workshop, and even a Castle will enrich your lands and open new paths for your adventures.

A Wiki will also soon be available on my official site: www.blackmyers.com. You will find all the essential information to better understand the universe, refine your strategies, and progress faster.

With all these new features and improvements, it’s time to dive into the world of Zarabon and discover the many possibilities that await you. We can’t wait to see your creations, hear your feedback, and shape the future of the game together.

Join our community on Discord and the official Steam forum to interact with other adventurers, share your experiences, and stay informed of future updates.

The journey has only just begun, and we are counting on you to shape the story of this world.

Thank you so much for your support, adventurers, as your legend is only just beginning!

Blackmyers

