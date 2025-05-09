 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407738 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that caused the mage hands to not work upon obtaining them.

  • Fixed the placement of some checkpoints.

  • Fixed some areas the player could get stuck in.

  • The lock bowls in the Tower of Elements now glow while players are holding the key orbs.

Changed files in this update

