-
Fixed a bug that caused the mage hands to not work upon obtaining them.
-
Fixed the placement of some checkpoints.
-
Fixed some areas the player could get stuck in.
-
The lock bowls in the Tower of Elements now glow while players are holding the key orbs.
Minor Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update