We’ve got a new update rolling out tomorrow that packs in several important changes and improvements based on your feedback. Here's what's coming in this patch:

Audio Overhaul:

Adjusted volume levels for bots, announcers, weapons, and more for a better-balanced sound experience.

Gameplay Updates:

Reworked bot difficulty for more dynamic combat encounters.

Introduced canvas mapping improvements to streamline visual interfaces.

5-man squads are now supported – squad up with more firepower!

Enabled auto-reload for smoother gunplay.

Increased reload speeds across multiple weapons for faster action.

Fixes applied for gun freeze bugs – smoother transitions, fewer hiccups.

Progression & Ranking:

All player progression will be reset. This allows us to implement the new ranking system effectively.

Ranking-up speed has been adjusted to reward active players and make progression feel more impactful.

We appreciate all your support and feedback. These changes are designed to make Viper Squad more fluid, tactical, and rewarding. More updates are on the way – stay sharp, soldiers!