Thank you everyone for being patient with me and the awesome feedback! Here is a list of things in the next update. With the biggest fixes coming for Controller and Deck support

--- Features ---

Added more catches for errors and a way to send the dev a report of the errors

Item drops from battle auto-move to player

Manually move hotbar from settings when inventory is open (JIC its in the middle for mobile or short screens)

Run music in background when game not focused

--- Other Changes ---

Ghost buildable item removed when not needed (paths)

Open monster menu when needed in quest even if wrong level

Levi's open times set wrong (closed 1 hour earlier than said)

Battle VS info moved closer to middle for lower res devices

When viewing monster in the PC, resets back to the first tab

Tree seeds can no longer be planted on bridges

Changed north big stump in forest farm to rock (to keep players from accidentally progressing wrong)

Money add animation pops up when getting mail

Harvesting crops no longer has a wait time

--- Bugs ---

Death taking the wrong amount of Lumens

Issue with player eating past stamina (causing quick energy loss when working)

Player hair mask staying in new game (making hair disappear)

Shift lock button causing you to be stuck while sitting/sleeping

Items not disappearing (the ones outside the farm) when reloading game

Game freeze when accessing crafting table on controller or portable PC

Follow monster getting attacked by monsters working on the farm

Cloud load issue where it can be double clicked - doubling all items on the farm and messing up the time

Dialog not responding with controllers sometimes, manual (south) button set to proceed

NPCs will be in the wrong spot or have issues with schedule on time changes

Multi-attack skills causing soft lock

Next day pop up issue not allowing click / soft locking if eating at the same time

Soft lock when holding shift (turn-lock) and trying to sit down

Time showing wrong on last day of season. Time to sleep to showing wrong as well.

Top left info screen in battle not showing info properly

Follow monster not going away when giving in quest

If tool is in smithery, it no longer gives to you in mail like you don't have it

Soft lock when scanning in battle and using a controller/Deck