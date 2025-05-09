 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18407662 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access .7971 Patch

Thank you everyone for being patient with me and the awesome feedback! Here is a list of things in the next update. With the biggest fixes coming for Controller and Deck support

--- Features ---

  • Run music in background when game not focused

  • Manually move hotbar from settings when inventory is open (JIC its in the middle for mobile or short screens)

  • Item drops from battle auto-move to player

  • Added more catches for errors and a way to send the dev a report of the errors

  • Added evolution item shop to Vicevale

--- Other Changes ---

  • Harvesting crops no longer has a wait time

  • Money add animation pops up when getting mail

  • Changed north big stump in forest farm to rock (to keep players from accidentally progressing wrong)

  • Tree seeds can no longer be planted on bridges

  • Loads of grammar/spelling fixes

  • When viewing monster in the PC, resets back to the first tab

  • Battle VS info moved closer to middle for lower res devices

  • Levi's open times set wrong (closed 1 hour earlier than said)

  • Open monster menu when needed in quest even if wrong level

  • Ghost buildable item removed when not needed (paths)

  • Reduced wait times in battle slightly

--- Bugs ---

  • Death taking the wrong amount of Lumens

  • Issue with player eating past stamina (causing quick energy loss when working)

  • Player hair mask staying in new game (making hair disappear)

  • Shift lock button causing you to be stuck while sitting/sleeping

  • Items not disappearing (the ones outside the farm) when reloading game

  • Game freeze when accessing crafting table on controller or portable PC

  • Follow monster getting attacked by monsters working on the farm

  • Cloud load issue where it can be double clicked - doubling all items on the farm and messing up the time

  • Dialog not responding with controllers sometimes, manual (south) button set to proceed

  • NPCs will be in the wrong spot or have issues with schedule on time changes

  • Multi-attack skills causing soft lock

  • Next day pop up issue not allowing click / soft locking if eating at the same time

  • Soft lock when holding shift (turn-lock) and trying to sit down

  • Time showing wrong on last day of season. Time to sleep to showing wrong as well.

  • Top left info screen in battle not showing info properly

  • Follow monster not going away when giving in quest

  • If tool is in smithery, it no longer gives to you in mail like you don't have it

  • Soft lock when scanning in battle and using a controller/Deck

  • Evolved monster not showing as owned or seen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2370421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link