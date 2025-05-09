Early Access .7971 Patch
Thank you everyone for being patient with me and the awesome feedback! Here is a list of things in the next update. With the biggest fixes coming for Controller and Deck support
--- Features ---
-
Run music in background when game not focused
-
Manually move hotbar from settings when inventory is open (JIC its in the middle for mobile or short screens)
-
Item drops from battle auto-move to player
-
Added more catches for errors and a way to send the dev a report of the errors
-
Added evolution item shop to Vicevale
--- Other Changes ---
-
Harvesting crops no longer has a wait time
-
Money add animation pops up when getting mail
-
Changed north big stump in forest farm to rock (to keep players from accidentally progressing wrong)
-
Tree seeds can no longer be planted on bridges
-
Loads of grammar/spelling fixes
-
When viewing monster in the PC, resets back to the first tab
-
Battle VS info moved closer to middle for lower res devices
-
Levi's open times set wrong (closed 1 hour earlier than said)
-
Open monster menu when needed in quest even if wrong level
-
Ghost buildable item removed when not needed (paths)
-
Reduced wait times in battle slightly
--- Bugs ---
-
Death taking the wrong amount of Lumens
-
Issue with player eating past stamina (causing quick energy loss when working)
-
Player hair mask staying in new game (making hair disappear)
-
Shift lock button causing you to be stuck while sitting/sleeping
-
Items not disappearing (the ones outside the farm) when reloading game
-
Game freeze when accessing crafting table on controller or portable PC
-
Follow monster getting attacked by monsters working on the farm
-
Cloud load issue where it can be double clicked - doubling all items on the farm and messing up the time
-
Dialog not responding with controllers sometimes, manual (south) button set to proceed
-
NPCs will be in the wrong spot or have issues with schedule on time changes
-
Multi-attack skills causing soft lock
-
Next day pop up issue not allowing click / soft locking if eating at the same time
-
Soft lock when holding shift (turn-lock) and trying to sit down
-
Time showing wrong on last day of season. Time to sleep to showing wrong as well.
-
Top left info screen in battle not showing info properly
-
Follow monster not going away when giving in quest
-
If tool is in smithery, it no longer gives to you in mail like you don't have it
-
Soft lock when scanning in battle and using a controller/Deck
-
Evolved monster not showing as owned or seen
