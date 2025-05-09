Hello everyone! Just a small patch, nothing too drastic since it's Friday, but fixing up a few small issues that popped up!

This build is compatible with previous!

Locale:

Merged French locale update by @j4.lc

Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Merged Mongolian locale update by modimobeikete

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Fixes: