Hello everyone! Just a small patch, nothing too drastic since it's Friday, but fixing up a few small issues that popped up!
This build is compatible with previous!
Locale:
- Merged French locale update by @j4.lc
- Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
- Merged Mongolian locale update by modimobeikete
- Merged German locale update by @muppeq
Fixes:
- Fixed crashes when trying to update AudioOutputs that were already removed in some cases (reported by @aegis_wolf, @veercollie. @.logan_fox, issue #4295)
- Fixed race conditions in MultiAudioClipPlayer, resulting in breakage and logspam (based on report by @esnya, @0_vex_0, @berne0239, @markn2000, ぜろ（もの）, issue #4294)
- Fixed audio clip playback sometimes playing the beginning part at the end (reported by @krzeszny, @.fulgens, issue #4293)
Changed files in this update