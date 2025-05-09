 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407653 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone! Just a small patch, nothing too drastic since it's Friday, but fixing up a few small issues that popped up!

This build is compatible with previous!

Locale:

  • Merged French locale update by @j4.lc
  • Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete
  • Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
  • Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
  • Merged Mongolian locale update by modimobeikete
  • Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Fixes:

  • Fixed crashes when trying to update AudioOutputs that were already removed in some cases (reported by @aegis_wolf, @veercollie. @.logan_fox, issue #4295)
  • Fixed race conditions in MultiAudioClipPlayer, resulting in breakage and logspam (based on report by @esnya, @0_vex_0, @berne0239, @markn2000, ぜろ（もの）, issue #4294)
  • Fixed audio clip playback sometimes playing the beginning part at the end (reported by @krzeszny, @.fulgens, issue #4293)

