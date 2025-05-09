 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407627 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed weapon mounting incorrectly when auto pilot is enabled

  • Fixed Highscore upload exception not kicking in at times

  • Fixed some elite monster animation not playing

  • Fixed Concrete Dawn corner pipes not having correct collision

  • Fixed some monsters with incorrect scaling

  • Fixed high tier monster death animation looping

  • Fixed Cavarium achievement not unlocking

Changed files in this update

Depot 2821971
  • Loading history…
