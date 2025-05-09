-
Fixed weapon mounting incorrectly when auto pilot is enabled
-
Fixed Highscore upload exception not kicking in at times
-
Fixed some elite monster animation not playing
-
Fixed Concrete Dawn corner pipes not having correct collision
-
Fixed some monsters with incorrect scaling
-
Fixed high tier monster death animation looping
-
Fixed Cavarium achievement not unlocking
Version 1.2 Released!
Update notes via Steam Community
